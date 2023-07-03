So many people talk a good game. If anyone reading this has ever conducted an interview to hire someone, did they really tell you the truth about themselves? Did they mention that they might not have the desire to return telephone calls, or have an excuse most of the time why they were late or even forgot to bring up the time that they were arrested.
At least to me, the character of a person is more important that their work experience or skill level. Don’t take this the wrong way, but if any of you are a dog owner, we do need to housebreak them. Sure, we can train our dog to go to the bathroom outside rather than in the house, but can you train your dog to be sweet, affectionate and loving around playful children?
Even with our band BackTraxx, we needed talented musicians or singers to “kill” the song list, but if they were not reliable or dependable and they didn’t show up for a performance, did their skill level really matter?
Character is doing what’s right when nobody’s watching.
That line says it all. Typically, your character is your personality. If someone is of good character, they are reliable and honest. If they are of bad character, they are unreliable and dishonest.
It might be somewhat difficult to notice or discern a truly good person in today’s world.
But it doesn’t have to be as hard as you may think. Character traits are the qualities that make up someone’s personality and they can either help or hinder their life.
Here is a partial list of some key characters traits: admirable, balanced, dedicated, reliable, confident, ambitious, happy, friendly, kind, humorous, energetic, charismatic, loyal, generous, trustworthy, compassionate.
The big three are:
Integrity
This character trait is basically telling the truth at all times with sincerity and without fear of repercussion from others. This could come into play when it might cause you to lose your job because you were truthful about a situation that might cause harm to the company or staff.
Having integrity means that you are true to yourself, are honest with everyone, and you always keep your word. Integrity is a highly valued trait, especially in leaders. When you live with integrity you’re more likely to be considered for important promotions and leadership positions. My parents taught me, “If you lie, you have to remember what you said, the truth is always easy to remember.”
Empathy
This is a big part of being thoughtful of other people’s emotions and feelings. You are trying to understand what someone might be feeling from their perspective to be able to relate to their issue or dilemma. Empathy also dictates how your actions will affect those around you. Remember, it isn’t always about yourself.
Being honest
Honesty is defined as telling the truth and not purposely misleading or misinforming others. Being honest is the foundation for trust in a relationship, and trust is necessary for a relationship to grow. By being honest and sincere others can trust you and helps them know they can believe your promises or loyalty.
Bottom line, it always comes down to the values, morals, and beliefs in a person which define what the character traits are and how they will exhibit themselves in a person’s life. To surround yourself whether it is in your business arena or personal life with people of positive character traits, it makes life a whole lot easier and more fulfilling.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.