Recently, I was watching a news program that had an interview with George Clooney.
He is a fascinating person with his wicked sense of humor, a very self-deprecating personality and high-emotional intelligence. He comes across incredibly sincere and he seems like the kind of guy you would enjoy hanging out with.
He said something in the interview that just resonated with because it was so clear and simple.
He said, “I never learned anything by hearing myself talk.”
That statement is so profound and easy to do if you just incorporate what he said into our own daily lives. We all desire knowledge and to come across as someone who is “in the know.” How can you learn from someone else if you are doing the talking?
The irony of this article is that my profession as a sales strategist/business speaker is to talk and provide knowledge. It sounds a bit hypocritical, but there has to be a fine balance of listening and talking.
We all know of someone who just doesn’t stop talking. They are either in love with the sound of their voice or they just don’t know any better. Regardless, they are a little tough to take in large doses. What we all enjoy in the company of others, is a true conversation. That can either be with co-workers, family, friends or even a brief encounter with a stranger standing in line at the supermarket.
Here are a few points to be more like Clooney and learn more:
• Don’t make it about you, and make it about them: The best conversations begin with showing an interest in the other person and what they might be interested in. Most people love to talk about themselves. Ask them an open-ended question about something that you feel is genuine. If you can give them a sincere compliment or provide positive feedback, you’ve made a great start. Wonderful conversationalists seem to have a sincere interest in others.
• Ask great questions: Great questions are asking how they think or feel about something that they might already be discussing. If you have previously talked to them, possibly ask about things that they brought up in the past conversation. In most cases, it is probably of some interest to them. Also, think about other areas of interests that they would love to talk about.
• Go deeper in your questions: An example would be that they told where they live. Now you might ask, “For how long and where did you live prior to that?” The more “second level” questions you ask the more you will find out. Think of it like a puzzle and each piece you acquire brings it closer to completion.
• Practice active listening: Most people typically think about what they want to say next while someone else is speaking. Become aware of this during your conversations, and when you find your brain going to a response, try to force yourself to listen. Trust me, this is not easy, especially if you are a talker or want to get across your point.
• Be genuine and sincere: Don’t ask the same questions that everyone might ask. Pretend you are a talk show host and you have a great guest on that you and the audience can learn from. The more sincere you are, the more they will be with you.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.