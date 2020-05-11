Most people often take the course of least resistance.

In most companies, the “80-20 rule” applies: 80% of the business is produced by 20% of the company. Regardless of the companies you look at, chances are, the average businesses are weak. Most consultants agree that a large number of employees are average or below average. The key is motivating people to do what they are supposed to do, create a desire and get them to work at peak performance.

If there was one true way to manage and motivate people, there would be one book or one system. But there isn’t, so we must look at a combination of many approaches to management and come up with a style that works best with the manager’s personality and beliefs.

• First, you must set goals or parameters. A phrase I like to use is, “a goal without a plan is a wish.”

• Next, look at a manager like a coach in a professional sport. The coach’s role is to find the best talent and, when he or she finds that talent, to get them to practice to be the best.

After you put your team together, you have to manage it. The bottom line here is getting the people to do what you want them to do. This is achieved through motivation, meetings and discipline. Discipline is most important. In my opinion, you should have weekly meetings with each member of your team to discuss what he or she has done in the past, and what they are going to do during the following week.

Members of your team must consistently practice the following to be productive:

• They must be proficient in their job duties and understand their role.

• They should be constantly trying to improve, on what they do, to do it better.

• They must learn how to work together and communicate their successes and frustrations.

The biggest problems managers face in retaining good people is motivating them and keeping them happy. People who make money and enjoy what they do are probably going to stay and not look to jump ship.

It is impossible to train desire or attitude, but if those things are part of a person’s character, then they will succeed in what they are doing. There is much that manager can do.

First, the manager should sit down with his or her people each week and do a “one-on-one” to go over each week’s performance and their job duties and skills. This takes about 15 minutes.

Second, the manager should take a look at if he or she doing the work for the employee, or is the employee doing it himself or herself. In other words, is that person coming in all the time and saying, “We have a problem,” and the manager is doing all the “problem work.”

Third, the manager must learn a simple statement and practice this all the time. Always say when someone asks you a question, “What do you think?” This will allow the employee to think for themselves and not always bother the manager.

If your people have a good attitude and enjoy what they are doing, and have excellent knowledge, you will have a stable force with very little turnover. The key is to manage people on a daily basis. Observe your people and work with them. Think of it as a professional sport – be their coach, be their guide, be their mentor, be there for them.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.