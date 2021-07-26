Cold calling is not dead for some industries and their salespeople. In many cases, that is how they attract new business.

The one obstacle that still remains after all these decades of making in-person sales calls is the screen, the gatekeeper, or the person who sits between you and a possible sale. This is the key person who most salespeople have no idea how to interact with, and whose influence will decide if you are in or out. This can be one of the toughest areas for a salesperson.

Most salespeople have not been trained in the art form of working with a screen or a gatekeeper when making cold calls. If you are still getting business by knocking on doors, this information might be helpful. Many salespeople just ramrod their way past the receptionist, trying to see the decision maker, or do the sweet talking thing and believe they are endearing to the screen. The moment you leave, (and if you gave that person your brochure, etc.,) it’s going into the wastebasket by the time you open your car door.

Just be sincere and be nice.

If you treat that person with courtesy and respect, they will know that and it will be appreciated. For example, if you stop by, and the screen or receptionist looks extremely busy, just say, “You look very busy. Would it be best for me to come back another time?” If they say “yes,” get their name and call back another time.

They will remember you are “real” and now you possibly have a friend and not an enemy.

Do not talk down to the screen like they are an inconvenience to you. This is a person who is trying to do their job and part of that job is to keep you out. If you respect them, they in turn will probably respect you. Try to do what the founder of Walmart, Sam Walton, used to say.: “Swim upstream, do the opposite of everyone else.” You do this and you will differentiate yourself from most salespeople.

The use of questions is imperative. Your job is not to sell to the screen and talk about what you do or sell. Your job is to briefly tell them your name and company, then a few quick questions about their company, etc. Lastly, ask for the name of the decision maker and who they suggest is the proper person.

If you start with, “Hi, my name is Hal and who is the decision maker,” and just tried to blow past them, they will know it. Asking for their advice will change the conversational tone.

If you do get in to see the decision maker, remember your job is not to sell to them today, but to introduce yourself. Ask a short series of questions and seek an appointment. This way they will have the opportunity to be expecting you.

If the screen is a bit nasty or as Fred Flintstone used to say, “Sometimes Wilma, the bone is just too tight,” don’t fight it. Be smart and call after 5 p.m. The screener or receptionist will probably be gone. Most decision makers appreciate a true professional salesperson, and if you are calling after 5 p.m., they might not buy from you, they will try to hire you.

Keep in mind this is the game part of salesmanship that most salespeople do not want to partake in. Just play the game and have fun. The results will follow.

Points to remember:

• Make them a friend, not an enemy

• Treat that person as an equal. You are not better than anyone else.

• Ask questions, don’t just try to blow past them

• The screen can be a wealth of information for a future sales call

• The screen could make you or break you. They are your first key contact.

• If need be, call after business hours

• Have fun. We all have our jobs to do.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.