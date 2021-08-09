This is nothing new. Confident people succeed.

If I walked into your company or meeting and said, “Uh, hi, I’ll be your sales trainer. I think I’m giving you good information. Does it sound OK to you?” Then people would say, “Hal, you’re a memory, a vapor, you gotta go. You’re outta here.”

Confidence something you earn

One way to master the art of confidence is to explore. Learn all you can about your subject and then practice, practice and then practice more. We are all creatures of habit. When you face something new, you have to learn and get comfortable with it. Very few salespeople practice their sales skills. Do you impress your customer with your knowledge of selling skills and not just your product knowledge? Believe it or not we respond to a person’s confident attitude as much as we do to that person’s actual skills.

As an example, do you know what school your dentist or doctor graduated from and were they at the top of the class – or the bottom? Has anyone died in your dentist’s or doctor’s office? Are you sure your dentist or doctor can read your X-rays? If you’re like most people, you don’t know. People stick with a doctor or dentist who is confident.

In my opinion, the master of confidence was Lee Iacocca. He used to say in his award-winning commercials in the early 1980s, “I might be CEO of Chrysler, but basically I’m a salesman.” His famous line in those commercials was, “If you can find a better car, buy it” That’s confident.

Make positive impression, be enthusiastic.

I still remember the first time I saw Bruce Springsteen perform in the 1975 at John Carrol University in University Heights. I sat transfixed for over four hours, and to this day have never seen a more incredible show. Over the decades, each and every one of his performances has had the same high energy and you still witness his love of playing live. His genuine enthusiasm and confidence is a big part of his amazing talent.

Another example of enthusiasm and confidence was Michael Jordan. He made basketball fun. In fact, he’s just about the only basketball player who had a love-of-basketball clause in his contract so he can play in a pickup game any time, anywhere he wants. That love showed in his games.

Develop winning attitude

You must believe your company is the best. If you do not believe your company is the best, you shouldn’t be selling it. If you get up everyday and say,, “I hate this job, and I hate what I’m doing,” then I suggest you go to your boss and say, “Hal told me to tell you I quit.” If you love what you’re doing, really love it, then it’s not work. Imagine how much fun you would have if you really like what you do every day.

Put body into sale

Shake hands firmly. Walk with assurance. Men and women both like a nice strong handshake. Develop an assured, take-charge posture with your voice and body. Be enthusiastic, and really get into what you’re doing. We all like to be around people who are up, not people who are down and constantly complain or whine.

Use voice effectively

Speak clearly and in a conversational tone. Smile and try to speak economically using only those words that state simply and effectively what you have to say. Try not to use big fancy words. All you do is lose people.

Nothing new, just things we forget over time.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.