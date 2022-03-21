Recently, I was watching (again) the Quinton Tarantino movie with Jamie Fox and Leonardo DiCaprio called “Django Unchained,” and caught a great line that I had to immediately write down.
It was simple, right to the point and can be used very effectively in trying to gain a new customer if you are in sales.
The line in the movie that was stated by DiCaprio’s character was: “Gentlemen, you had my curiosity … but now you have my attention.”
For me as a sales consultant, that is the one line you want to hear from every prospect or person you potentially want to sell. Isn’t the intent to get the other person truly interested in what you want to say to them?
Lets reverse the line so it may work for salespeople trying to get their first appointment with a potential customer or client (in person, over the phone or virtually by Zoom, Skype, etc).
“Mr./Mrs. Customer, if we could simply and quickly pique your curiosity, would you be interested in a short meeting that will absolutely grab your attention?”
As I have said in every seminar, speech, articles, books, etc, the only way to sell is through questions. You do not to go “on and on” talking about yourself, how great you are, the value added your company can bring to the customer or whatever stuff you going to say to bore the customer.
The key to selling is always to:
• Get their attention and satisfy their curiosity
• Sell your product and service at a competitive price
• Generate trust and respect
• Try to create a meaningful relationship (if the situation warrants it).
The key here is to think of a few questions that will seize their curiosity and then if you are genuine in your approach set up a meeting to fully make use of their attention.
This is somewhat related to what I described as my “magic question” that we developed in our training sessions years ago. The purpose of this simple, yet extremely powerful one question is to get that first appointment.
An example would be (in our industry as a sales consultant):
“Tell me about your on-going sales training” or “Are 70% of your salespeople over quota and your sales management team well versed in coaching techniques?”
Those are attention-grabber lines that will facilitate a conversation. Remember, that is all you want in a sales situation, which is a conversation after you have their attention.
People don’t want to be sold, but they rather be helped. That only happens through conversations.
Once you realize that curiosity is sparked by asking a question or making a powerful statement that (typically) is in the form of some sort of inquiry, you then find out more about them. This way you can tailor make your proposed sales pitch or proposal around their attentiveness or thought process.
If you think in terms of a linear fashion, curiosity breads interest, interest turns into attention and then if you are skilled in professional sales techniques, your line of questions allows the customer to make the decision for themselves.
If you always think of what will peak the customer’s interest and not just want you want to sell or talk about, your sales will increase and you will have more fun engaged with each and every customer.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.