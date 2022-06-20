I had a wonderful experience recently that made me think of the way it used to be.
Before I begin, I need to provide a quick history lesson. The IBM PC debuted on Aug. 12, 1981 after a 12-month development. It’s starting price was $1,565 for a configuration with 16K RAM, color graphics adapter and no disk drives.
The PC had a substantial influence on the personal computer market. The IBM PC became one of the most popular computer design standards in the world, and the only major competitor throughout the 1980s was from Apple Macintosh. Today, the majority of personal computers are descendants of the IBM PC.
Why the story? Because this is where it all began and due to technology our world as we knew it completely changed for the good and also for the “frustrating.”
Most days are good and then technology sometimes gets in our way. Our email might be down, or a computer hard drive failed. Our iPhone will not turn on, or maybe our router or modem went on the fritz. To sum it up best, we need to revisit the great words of Roseanne Roseannadanna, portrayed by Gilda Radner on “Saturday Night Live,” saying, “It’s always something.”
Back to my recent experience.
My wife and daughter both had a slight sore throat and felt a bit off. Obviously, with COVID-19, they both became a little anxious and also with the coincidence of them both having scratchy throats at the same time.
Under normal times we would just think the possibility of a cold coming on that they could have caught from our grandchild. This obviously gave us some concern due to the fact that my daughter is pregnant and is due very soon.
My entire family has played it very, very safe during the pandemic and we have had zero illness and never even had to even take a COVID test to see if we had contracted the virus.
Now, I thought this would be a good time to get tested. I remember a few friends said that the library has free COVID tests that are self-collection kits or self-test that can be performed at home or anywhere else.
I quickly called one of the libraries near me and something spectacular happened that blew me away and made me smile at the same time (even under a bit of anxiety). The local library answered the phone in two rings with a live person. When was the last time you had that happen?
I asked if they carried these self-tests, also called a home test or an at-home test.
The person said they did not, but I should call these other libraries (provided me the names of the closest ones) that have a drive through window, and they should have them.
Wait there is more…
I immediately called the library closest to me with a drive-through pick-up window and after two rings the phone was answered again live with no prompts, no waiting, no voicemail, and just plain old fashioned wonderful human interaction.
The person said, “sure we have about 20 of them, come in now and just go to the drive-through window.” After my short drive and without any waiting a gentleman asking how he could be of service. We explained that we would like two COVID tests and within 15 seconds they were placed in the drive-through door for us to take home with us.
Not only was this easy, the only electronics necessary was a simple phone call to gather basic information. It’s amazing how we all of become so apathetic to the customer service we receive today and then once in a while we are “stunned’ when we have great customer service.
To even brighten the day more, the tests were both negative and all is good.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.