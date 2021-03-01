I am still amazed how poorly we get treated as customers. After writing my customer service book, “Lip Service,” in 1998, I though it has to get better. More than 20 years later, I am still wrong.

Customer service is no real secret or some magic, it just involves common sense, a good attitude and a simple set of rules or a policy that can be implemented. When Nordstrom opened in Beachwood, everybody made such a fuss over its incredible customer service and great employees, etc. Don’t get me wrong, it is great at what it does and a benchmark company (a term used to model your company after), but think about what, or better yet who, makes them great.

When it opened, it did not bring in 400-plus people from Seattle, but instead hired local people that were working at other department stores (or wherever) and just trained them better and gave them the latitude to make the customer happy. Even today, this training is ongoing and is an everyday process. It just are nicer and more fun to deal with than other stores.

Naturally, there are many other businesses that equal tits legendary customer service and a many that just don’t get it.

I still remember seeing those buttons that certain companies provide for their employees with the slogan, “Yes I Can,” and then everything you ask them ends with a “no” or “I can’t do that.” Try to go three days without having a poor customer service experience. This does not include shopping online. We are talking face-to-face or telephone at a store or business. We have all witnessed this and it still shocks me that we are willing to put up with this lack or good customer service.

Bad rule

You see the signs that say that only three garments are allowed in the dressing room at a time. Why is this there? Shoplifting you say. According to the National Association of Retailers, only 3% of people shoplift, while most shoplifting is internal with own employees stealing most of the stuff. An example of a dumb policy where you just offended 97% of your good customers and at the same time told them, “Oh yeah, by the way, we don’t trust you either.”

Bad training

You are waiting in line to finally be rung up at the register and guess what, the phone rings, and now you still have to wait. Has this person ever been trained on how to get a name and phone number so they can call them back? It seems the person driving to the store is now playing second fiddle to the person who just dials. Just tell the person on the phone they will called back within 15 or 20 minutes. It’s that easy.

If the store’s general manager are constantly on the floor observing their department manager’s and they (department manager’s) are now coaching or observing the salespeople, the store would be well run and customer’s would be well taken care of.

Here are some lessons learned from the nice people in the southern part of our country:

• Be nice, really nice all the time.

• Treat people with respect.

• Keep your word. If you say you’ll call back in 15 minutes, then just do it.

• Don’t say “no” or “I don’t know.” Replace them with “sure can, or let me find out.”

• Look people in the eyes and smile. People love a warm smile.

• Have a sense of humor. The more fun you have, so will your customers.

• Be empathetic. Put yourself in the customers’ role and what they want.

At this point, you are saying to yourself, but I already know all this and this was told to me as a child. Well, your mother and father were right, but the question is, are you practicing this each and every day?

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.