“The customer is always right.”

We have all heard the expression, but I don’t think it’s true. In fact, many instances the customer is usually wrong. But here is the thing most people forget – the customer is in charge.

When you or your employees say no to customers, you can plan on also saying goodbye to their business. Customers are people too, and they want to feel special, important and respected. In today’s world, with increasingly poor customer service, the customer still would like to have a positive experience with the company that they are doing business with.

Corporate America spends so much on advertising, promotion and marketing, so they can get customers to notice their company. Most people just want to buy something at a competitive price, be treated nicely and hope that the promises made hold true.

Now, let’s flip the coin to the other side.

What about that 2% to 3% of the customers who are just plain rude, treat the company’s employees poorly and are just nasty people? You know those whiny, nonstop complaining customers who have nothing better to do than to try to ruin someone’s day. These are the people who talk down to others, use abusive language, yell, scream, and basically treat the employee like dirt. So, what should you do?

Remember the 1920s and 1930s comedy shorts titled “The Little Rascals” – not politically correct today – with Spanky, Alfalfa and Buckwheat? They had a gesture where they put their hand under their chin and waved it toward the other person. This was called “the high sign.” In other words, it was meant to say so long, goodbye, get outta here, we don’t want or need your business. It is a concept we can still use in the business world 90 years later, but are sometimes afraid to initiate. You heard correctly, give “the high sign” to those lousy customers, move on, and concentrate on the good ones.

Here are some things to consider when sending a customer packing or saying goodbye:

• Take the emotion out of it, if you are the person in the middle and are being treated poorly. Gather the data and take it to your superior, who can make a decision based on the facts, and not just your feelings.

• If the business is not profitable due to all the time spent hand-holding, look at the gross margins or net profit. If the future of the relationship looks unprofitable, it is time to part ways with that client.

• If you do say goodbye to the business, what is going to make up for that loss of revenue? Do you have the business in future prospects, or is it going to be too hard to find a customer or two to replace them?

• Most problems are attributed to a lack of communication. You might want to think about the client, go over their concerns (if he/she is not raving lunatic and foaming at the mouth), and then possibly attempt at a fresh start.

• Remember the golden rule, no, wait a minute, I mean the Platinum Rule, made famous by author Tony Allessandra. “Treat people the way they want to be treated.” It might be different from what you’re used to, but remember, the customer is still in charge.

Even the best companies mess up once in a while, and it’s hard to keep all customers happy all the time, but respect is a different matter altogether. If you want to be treated with respect, you must be respectful towards others.

Sometimes it just feels right to say goodbye to a customer and have more time to take care of the good ones that are fun to serve.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.