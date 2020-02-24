What I loved most about my job as a sales trainer was always learning new ways of looking at situations and better methods for me to present material. The best was when I looked at the same concept of selling in a fresh and different viewpoint.

What I mean by this is there is nothing new in sales and selling techniques. There is only new technology, which affects the way that we sell.

One of my favorite clients was a large health insurer headquartered in my hometown, and over the years, I have formed some great relationships and know I have grown as a person from what has been learned due to the people I work with.

One person in particular is a top guy at a company who is just one of those executives who gets it when it comes to understanding salespeople. Perry understands what motivates them, how they think in many sales situations and most importantly, how to set up a true sales culture that embraces field travel with sales managers and one-on-ones to inspect the goals that are set for the company.

Perry and I have wonderful conversations that cover the philosophy of selling while still always keeping an eye on the science of the profession. We cover it all from the first meeting with a prospective client to servicing them after the sale. We even go deep into the strategies of market segmentation and the need for vertical business units to approach the region for a stronger sales presence.

Perry provided me with a great line that was so simple and yet so powerful, it has to be shared so you can learn it. Here is what he told me as we were discussing ways to approach decision makers in different markets. He said, “Decision influencers will treat you as a vendor, decision makers treat you as a partner.”

That one line says it all when it comes to providing good and solid ongoing business. Most salespeople are afraid of going to the proper decision maker. They are afraid of hearing the no, which would take that company out of the process of being looked at as a live prospect. Sometimes salespeople just don’t realize that it is OK to start at the top of the organization, rather than always staying in the middle of the decision-making process. Also, salespeople view CEOs or people with similar titles as unapproachable or too important to introduce themselves and then to just simply ask a few questions.

I have never met a CEO who was not impressed with an outstanding salesperson who truly understood the science of selling.

Back to Perry’s line about decision making. Both are important to get the customer, and more importantly, keeping them for an extended period of time, since our business climate, due in many cases to the internet, has leveled the playing field, and now provides us with products and services to be viewed as a mere commodity.

Many companies have set up institutional buying procedures to have vendors, no matter if it is a service or a product, bid for the business or to “show them their stuff.” No problem with that at all, but the process makes the decision influencers look at the company or the salespeople as vendors or someone that is just supplying the company.

The deeper you go into the decision-maker arena and you work your way up, the brighter your star becomes. What this simply means is the more time you take to get to know others, or sometimes higher levels of decision making people in the company, the greater your value is now. In many cases, you have just taken yourself out of vendor status and moved more to a position of partnering with the company.

If your goal is just to sell something, fine, but if your quest is to keep a client where he or she values your insight and sales knowledge, then you need to take Perry’s advice.