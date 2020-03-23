What I love most about my job as a sales trainer is I am always learning new ways of looking at situations and better methods to present material.

The best is when I can look at the same concept of selling in a fresh and different viewpoint.

What I mean is, there is nothing new in sales and selling techniques. There is only new technology, which affects the way we sell.

One of my favorite clients is a large health insurer headquartered in my hometown, and over the years I have formed some great relationships there and know I have grown as a person from those I work with.

One person in particular is a “top guy” at the company and one of those executives who just gets it when it comes to understanding salespeople. Perry understands what motivates them, how they think in many sales situations and most importantly, how to set up a true sales culture which embraces field travel (with sales managers) and one-on-ones to inspect the goals set for the company.

Perry and I have these wonderful conversations, which cover the philosophy of selling while always keeping an eye on the science of the profession. We cover it all from the first meeting with a prospective client, to servicing them after the sale. We even go deep into the strategies of market segmentation and the need for vertical business units to approach the region for a stronger sales presence.

So you are asking by now, “OK who cares?” But wait, there is more. (I feel like an infomercial selling a product you can use at home and we are ready to double your order.)

Perry provided me a great line that was so simple, and yet so powerful. As we were discussing ways to approach decision makers in a multitude of different markets, he told me: “Decision influencers will treat you as a vendor, decision makers treat you as a partner.”

That one line says it all when it comes down to providing good and solid ongoing business. Most salespeople are afraid of going to the “proper” decision maker. They are afraid of hearing the “no” which would take the company out of being seen as a “live prospect.”

Sometimes salespeople just don’t realize it is OK to start at the top of the organization rather than always staying in the middle of the decision making process. Also, salespeople sometimes view CEOs or those with similar titles as unapproachable, or too important to introduce themselves and simply ask a few questions.

I have never met a CEO who was not impressed with an outstanding salesperson who truly understood the science of selling.

So, back to Perry’s line about decision making. Both decision makers and influencers are important to get the customer, and more importantly, keep them for an extended period of time, since our business climate – due in many cases to the internet – has leveled the playing field and now provides us with products and services to be viewed as a mere commodity.

Many companies have set up institutional buying procedures to have vendors, no matter if it is a service or a product, bid for the business or “show them their stuff.” I have no problem with that at all, but the process makes the decision influencers look at the company or the salespeople as vendors, or someone who is just supplying the company.

The deeper you go into the decision-maker arena and you work your way up, the brighter your star becomes. What this simply means is, the more time you take to get to know others, or sometimes higher levels of decision-making people in the company, the greater your value is now. In many cases, you have just taken yourself out of vendor status and moved to a position partnering with the company.

If your goal is just to sell something, fine. But if your quest is to keep a client where they value your insight and sales knowledge, then you need to take Perry’s advice.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.