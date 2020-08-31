It takes 11 to 14 years to become a doctor in the United States, including earning a bachelor’s degree, attending four years of medical school and completing a three- to seven-year residency program after medical school.

Medical Students: Individuals who are in medical school are referred to as medical students. They are not referred to as a doctor or physician until they graduate from medical school. Once they graduate, they are called a physician, even though their training is not complete and they will continue to learn from experienced physicians for several years.

Intern: After completing medical school, the doctor completes a first year of post-medical school training. This year is referred to as the intern year. The intern does not have the right to practice unsupervised medicine.

Residents: Residency follows the intern year. Residency can range from an additional three years of education to an additional seven years of training, depending on the specialty. For example, a family practice residency would be three years of residency while a surgery residency may last five or more years.

Attendings: An attending physician has completed training and is practicing independently in a chosen specialty.

What an attending physician does: An attending physician is considered an expert in their field of medicine or surgery. Those physicians typically work at a facility that provides education for physicians and may play an active role in their education. An attending oversees the practice and education of medical students.

For example, a surgical attending performs surgery as part of their job. As an attending, they may have interns, residents or fellows in the operating room with them, educating them on how to perform surgery. They may also provide lecture-style education, and often include physicians in training when they conduct rounds on patients, which is when physicians check on their patients daily.

So why the education here.

Would you go to a self-taught doctor? Probably not.

Most salespeople are self-taught and have had zero training in the science of selling. Sure, they have product knowledge training which allows them to talk endlessly about the product or service.

The training of doctors or physicians is still the gold standard. They are observed and monitored constantly after medical school. They learn from doing and not doing alone.

They receive feedback, criticism or compliments during observational training to improve their skill set. The best salespeople have had the best training, including their personal thirst for knowledge to constantly improve. What a shame that only 5% of the sales force in the United States has read a book on their profession of sales, or have had any classroom training or field observation at all.

We know doctors are respected for their profession and the opposite holds true for salespeople. This is an easy fix: become a student. You can start as soon as you finish reading this article by going online and ordering a book on sales, any book on selling by any notable author.

Chances are that your company will not offer true professional sales training unless you work for a progressive company that gets it or a large company still set in traditions to improve its culture and people. This means you will have to motivate yourself to become better. Wouldn’t you want your doctor to continually improve or to offer you the latest drugs on the market or advancement in treatment for whatever brought you into their office?

If you are a medical student or resident salesperson, learn. If you are the attending physician salesperson, teach by observing.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.