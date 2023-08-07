Coaching is a form of follow-up training in which you, the sales manager, work with individual salespeople, one-on-one, to build selling skills.
The goal of coaching is real simple:
• To observe their skills and leave them alone if they are doing well.
• To improve or change them in areas that are found to need improvement.
Coaching is basically observation and feedback involving you and a salesperson. You first observe the salesperson making a call and later provide feedback to the salesperson on what you observed. This process is ongoing, and it is always focused on improving sales performance.
Why coaching
As a sales manager, you’re accountable for achieving sales targets. Like a team of professional athletes, your salespeople have individual strengths and weaknesses that combined, either produce the results you want or will not. Your job is to provide guidance, advice, strategy and opportunities to improve individual and team performance.
The advantages of coaching for you are significant:
• Coaching is the only way to determine each salesperson’s strengths and areas needing improvement.
• Coaching enables you to work individually with each salesperson to retain strengths and eliminate weaknesses – thus improving both individual and team performance.
Who can benefit from coaching
Coaching can be very helpful for all of your salespeople, from the newbie to the seasoned pro.
• It’s invaluable to the inexperienced salesperson. Your coaching will help this person to apply and strengthen new skills and knowledge.
• It’s useful for a salesperson who is underperforming or whose performance has declined. Your coaching will help to provide feedback the individual needs to improve or get back on track.
• It is important for the average salesperson. Your coaching will help to identify areas of strength and weakness.
• Coaching is even helpful for the seasoned pro who is a star performer. Your coaching can help this person to focus on high risk accounts or advanced levels of selling skills.
What coaching is not
Coaching is an ongoing process of support – not a formal performance evaluation or an occasional check-up. A coaching sales call is an observed call – not a joint call.
This distinction is critical. On a joint call, both you and the salesperson are active in the selling effort, and you are actually helping to make the sale.
On a coaching call, you are the observer. You do not participate in the selling effort. The reason for this distinction is simple. Your role on a coaching call is to observe and document the salesperson’s performance by taking notes, and lots of notes, to identify strengths and weaknesses.
As long as you are an observer and let the salesperson handle the call, you’re getting a real picture of those strengths and weaknesses. If you participate in the selling effort, you change the dynamics of the call. You are no longer able to observe how the salesperson would have handled the call and notice the salesperson’s strengths and weaknesses.
Some sales managers find it difficult to remain an observer when the salesperson is handling a call poorly. The temptation is very strong to step in and save the call whenever the salesperson is stumbling.
If you do intervene, which I do not recommend, understand that you are sacrificing some of the observations of how the salesperson performs. This information is what you need in order to do an effective coaching job.
Your role as a coach
• Observe each salesperson on sales calls. You observe and document the calls by taking notes in order to gain clear, information on what the individual is doing well and what they need to improve.
• Provide feedback to the individual salesperson. You use the information gained by observing the call to give an effective assessment on what was done well and what should be improved.
• Troubleshoot and plan actions with the individual salesperson. You and the salesperson work together to determine the causes of any observed problems and to plan actions for improvement.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.