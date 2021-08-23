Our 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt Jr. had a quote that still resonates with me with respect to sales and dealing with people in our everyday lives.

He mentioned to his friend, William Sturgis Bigelow, on March 29, 1898, that “People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.”

What made me think of this quote recently was an appointment with a doctor regarding an MRI that I had taken, since I have been having shoulder pain for the last few months.

The surgeon was highly recommended by several people who I know and respect for their opinions.

Right away, I was elated with his upbeat personality and his passion for his profession.

What struck me was that he told me, “Don’t do the surgery now. Wait a couple of years and you will know based on your discomfort when you are ready to do this.”

So, what does this have to do with selling? Everything.

He did not try to impress me with his credentials, medical background or what medical school he graduated from. He didn’t point out all of the positive surgical outcomes. He was just genuine and confident in his abilities.

This concept can apply to almost everyone in business who deals with people. Here are a few examples:

Doctor

You do not know if your surgeon is great, good or poor unless you are awake during the surgery and are familiar with the technique being used. The people who would know are other surgeons, operating room nurses or maybe the anesthesiologist present during surgery. You usually pick your doctor based on bedside manner and the comfort level you have with them. The more they seem to care about you, the higher the likelihood you are going to choose them.

Mechanic, Service Writer, HVAC, Home Improvement, Landscaping, etc

The same applies here. We do business with who we like and trust. Sure, trust is earned, but if they are honest and sincere on the first experience with them, we are more likely to use them. I really do not need the in-depth explanation of why my

Fercolator or herculator isn’t working and you definitely don’t have to show me the broken part. Just fix it, be competitive in price and do what you say with integrity.

Technology or IT

If you have a computer issue, network problem or are frustrated because the “thingie” doesn’t work, you might need to call someone. Which ad or company do you choose to help you? When you do make the decision on who will assist with your situation, you do not care what school they went to or what classes they have taken.

All you care about is if they can fix it so you can watch Netflix.

Salesperson

Stop trying to impress us with product knowledge and how smart you are. I really – as most other people – do not care. What is important to most customers is how much you care and how genuine and honest you are. We want to feel good about the decision we make.

For example, so many Realtors tell us about their amazing marketing strategies, fabulous negotiating skills and vast knowledge of the homes they have sold in the area. I don’t care. Just sell my house and I will work with you if I trust you and feel comfortable with our partnership.

Truly care about what you can do, what purpose you can bring and how you affect the person you are with. Do that and watch your reputation grow.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.