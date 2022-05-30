My friend who is a CEO of a financial planning firm often says this brilliant line which not only sums up his wonderful personality, but the message he wants to get across to his staff; “Our clients want to trust us, so let’s allow them to.”
If you have ever had a one-sided conversation and the other person is just talking way too much, you probably have experienced the feeling that the other person really didn’t care about you. It seemed that they cared more about telling you about themselves and whatever they feel like taking about.
“People don’t care how much you know about the product or service, they want to trust us.” This line is so powerful and is usually connected to people with high emotional intelligence and someone is truly engaged. The more we really understand their needs, desires and what makes them happy is what is important. They don’t care about the details or non-essential information. In other words, not always the “stuff” all about the product or service.
If someone calls me inquiring about my band BackTraxx, they don’t care about what brand of instruments we play or the set list. They want us to tailor the performance or songs to their group of people attending and what kind of music fits the social setting. If they are having a networking event (where people want to talk and get to know each other), I don’t think an eight-piece loud dance band is the right fit for the evening. The only way I can find out this information is to ask questions and truly care about what they want for the party to be a success.
The next time you find yourself in a meeting, on a phone call, virtual meeting or in a discussion with a person or a group of people, try committing to listening and asking questions.
Obviously, this demonstrates a sense of genuine sincerity, authenticity and by being curious it proves that you truly care about them personally. In addition, the more you listen and the less you talk, you will have everyone believing that you are a smart person who knows so very much.
Showing interest in others is not about endless or pointless questions and conducting a rapid-fire interrogation. It is about being yourself, being genuine and sincere in your interest in another person. It is about being inquisitive and attentive to someone else. It is about seeking versus making the focus on you.
We all know someone like this and enjoy being around them for their child-like curiosity and their ability to listen with passion and conviction. Bottom line, they make us feel good.
Imagine, if all salespeople acted this way. Not trying to impress us with how much they know or dumping way to much product knowledge that bores us to death. Instead, they would listen and find out what the customer or client wants or needs. Then they try to match up their solution that best fits the situation.
It’s not that difficult.
Everything begins with a belief. First salespeople or anyone else must believe that they will impress by listening and not talking. Once they include that trait into their own temperament and personality, the rest should happen naturally.
I am not sure about you ,but I really want my family, friends, family doctor, financial planner, lawyer, etc, to really care about me. If they don’t have the information or product knowledge that I might have requested, I am quite sure that they know where to find it.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.