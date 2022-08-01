It amazes me how we get treated as customers at times. I laugh to myself when I see employees wearing those buttons that some companies provide with the slogan, “Yes I can,” and then everything you ask them ends with a “no” or “I can’t do that.”
Customer service is no real secret or some magic, it just involves common sense, a good attitude and a simple set of rules or a policy that can be implemented. In 1997 Nordstrom opened in Cleveland and everybody made such a fuss over its legendary, incredible customer service and its great employees, etc. Don’t get me wrong, they are great at what they do and a benchmark company, but think about what or better yet who, makes them great.
When they opened, they did not bring in 400-plus people from Seattle, but instead hired people that were working at other retailers, etc. They simply trained them better and gave them the latitude to make the customer happy. Of course, this training is ongoing and an everyday process. They just are nicer and more fun to deal with than other stores.
Here are a couple of dumb things that can happen in a department store that should never occur:
• You see the signs that say that only three garments are allowed in the dressing room at a time. Based on the National Association of Retailers, only 3% of people shoplift. Most shoplifting that occurs is internal with their own employees stealing most of the stuff. This is an example of a policy where you just offended 97% of your good customers and at the same time told them, “Oh yeah, by the way, we don’t trust you either!”
• You are waiting in line to finally be rung up at the register and guess what, the telephone rings. Now you still have to wait. Has this person ever been trained to get a name and phone number so they can call them back? It seems that the person driving to the store is now playing second to the person who just calls. Just tell the person on the phone to hold for a couple of minutes. It’s that easy. If the store managers are constantly on the floor coaching or observing the salespeople, the store would be well-run while ensuring that customers are taken care of.
Hal’s seven lessons in customer service:
1. Be nice – no, real nice all the time
2. Treat people with respect and be kind
3. Keep your word. If you say you’ll call back in 15 minutes, then just simply do it
4. Don’t say “no” or “I don’t know.” Instead say “sure can, or “let me find out.”
5. Look people in the eyes and smile. People love a warm smile.
6. Have a sense of humor. The more fun you have, so will your customers. Southwest Airlines has perfected this concept.
7. Be empathetic. Put yourself in the customers’ role and try to understand their needs.
At this point, you are saying to yourself, but I already know all this stuff and all this was told to me as a kid. Well, your mother and father were right, but the question is, are you practicing this stuff each and every day? When you do, you’ll see a big difference in the way the people react to you, including your employees. In addition, you will see a rise in sales and customer loyalty.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.