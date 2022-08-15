Companies call me and ask me to help their salespeople close better in the selling process. I think to myself, “Wow, they don’t have a clue about sales.”
I’m not talking about small mom-and-pop companies, either. I am speaking about companies that are big business, anywhere from a $100 million-a-year company to Fortune 100 companies that we all have heard of.
Weak salespeople close hard. Let me repeat: Weak salespeople close hard.
Closing is a skill learned for salespeople to get the order. The problem is that most salespeople close for the order instead of finding out what the customer wants and needs. Don’t you hate it when you go into a business to buy a big-ticket item, such as a new car or truck, furniture for your home or business, and the salesperson is pressuring you to buy?
Many companies and their management think these are good selling skills and the salespeople are doing a fine job. Not even close. They are not forming sincere relationships or allowing customers to return and tell other people about their wonderful experience buying the product or service.
What is the problem? Simple, no trial closes.
A trial close sets everything up in a logical, straightforward manner that lets the customer in on the sales process. An example would be, “Hey reader, if you like my articles, would you be interested in buying any of my books or bringing me in to train your salespeople?”
This is right to the point and honest, and will elicit a response. At this point they will say yes or no. If they say yes, great. Now, I just have to ask a few more questions to find out the rest of their needs. If they say no, all I have to do is say two simple words: why not?
By employing more questions, I will find out whether they are a prospect. If not, fine and it’s time to move on. If they might be interested, this will entail a few more questions or a conversation
The whole premise behind the trial close is a simple “If I ..., will you ....?” This will work at any time in a sales situation.
As a second example, pretend we are in a car dealership and we want to start the process of looking for a new car. The salesperson greets us, asks us a few basic questions and starts to build rapport with us (the customer).
Next, the salesperson says: “Hey, if I can find the car you want, I can take 4% off the sticker price since there is only 8% markup anyhow. This way, you will get a very fair price and the price will be competitive to any dealer in the country since we all pay the exact price from the manufacturer anyway.”
Wouldn’t that put you more at ease? We got right down to it and we don’t have to haggle later. The more a salesperson uses a trial close, the less he or she will use pressure closes in the selling process.
In fact, if the salesperson is really good, using a good trial close and asks a ton of high-quality questions, they won’t have to do any closing. Customers will tell you what they want to buy, when they want to buy, how they want to buy and usually how much they will pay.
Remember, the trial close and many questions are the key to a sale.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.