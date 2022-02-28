Research shows that there are about 43 muscles in a face that are working to create a smile at any given moment according to Dr. Paul Ekman’s and his research tool called FACS, or facial action coding system.
A while back, I was traveling through a small southern town’s airport after giving a speech and something made me think about smiling. As I was going through security being greeted by your typical TSA agent, the employee was just going through the motions and doing their job, but not seeming to care about their attitude toward the public. We all know the process. You go to the first checkpoint where they asked for your boarding pass and then you proceed to the screening process where you put your bags on the conveyor belt.
The TSA agent just asked for my boarding pass with no smile or any emotion, and seemed to be having a bad day, or just doesn’t like the public, or possibly even their job.
Out of nowhere I got an epiphany of something that I read years ago, and this seemed to be the perfect opportunity to try it since it has been so long since the thought has occurred to me.
The idea came to me from a book written in the 1930s by Dale Carnegie titled “How To Win Friends and Influence People.” It covered the concepts on how to get people to like you and to get the best out of people. It also discussed how to focus on the other person rather than yourself.
Time for my mini-experiment, and it was simple to execute. I decided to make an effort after encountering this TSA person’s attitude to see if I could influence people and do it quickly, since I wanted to just get through security, go to my gate and prepare to board the airplane.
I simply said, “Hey, how are you doing, and what a nice day it is here in Myrtle Beach, compared to the snow we are having in Cleveland. I’ll bet you love living here in this wonderful city” The reaction she gave me wasn’t startling but it was something that struck me as hard as a bolt of lightening.
The agent smiled and I was witnessing their facial expressions completely change and the agent was now nice to me. Now, I had to see if my little experiment would really work.
While I proceeded through security, I turned around to see if this person’s “new and improved” attitude would continue with a couple of the people behind me, and to my delight it did! The TSA agent was equally nice with them as with me, and it really did have an impact on other people.
This was an amazing little experiment that anyone can conduct in their own laboratory anywhere. You don’t have to go out and buy a lot of expensive stuff for your lab or even get permits from the FDA, and the lab is truly portable.
What amazed me, as we go through life we sometimes forgot the basics. It is much easier to be nice with people, even if their mood isn’t so great and the outcomes are wonderful. Will it work all the time, probably not. But if I can get that kind of reaction 70% to 80% of the time, it sure beats allowing them to put me in a foul mood or getting frustrated with people that I do not know.
