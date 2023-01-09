Your son or daughter just came home with their report card and they got four “A’s” and one “B.” You are so proud of their recent accomplishment. They even got an “A” in chemistry, a subject that you thought they would have trouble with during the last semester. The kid is really doing well in school. You see such a bright future your child.
So what is wrong with this picture?
The answer is simple. We concentrate on the “B” and not the “A’s.” Yep, I just stated the opposite of what you expected to read. Sure, we are proud of our child and their recent achievement, but human nature drifts us toward the negative or the lone “B” on the report card.
Why are we wired this way, and why do we concentrate on the negative?
I am not a psychologist, but I can give you a couple of reasons why. First off, we as human beings think at a rate of about 800 words per minute. That is how quick our brain works. The problem here is that for most of us, many of our thoughts are negative. We usually think why we cannot do something before we think it is possible.
As you walk to your putt on the green at the golf course, how many times do you first think to yourself, I hope that I make this putt? That phase is basically saying that we believe we cannot, but it sure would be great if we do make the putt for par.
Do you ever watch a commercial or infomercial of someone in super-duper shape and say to yourself “that is really great, but I will never have the six-pack abs like that person has.” That is our first thought, but now the commercial has to go on and convince us that it is easy to do. In fact, they have shown us that we can have rock hard abs like that in three weeks, only exercising six minutes per day, or our money back.
What the commercial is doing is trying to convince us to change our thoughts from negative to positive, and guess what, it works.
In 1982, Ken Blanchard wrote an amazing little book titled, “The One Minute Manager,” and it was a bottom line, right to the point on how to manage people and be an effective leader. The book was a huge seller and was very easy to read. One point in the book stuck with me all these years and it was so basic and very simple.
You have to realize that this point that I am about to bring up, needs to be practiced and used as much as you can. You will have to force yourself to remember this point, and it will not be easy. Trust me, almost 40 years after reading this, I am still having difficulty incorporating this concept into my daily routines.
Look for things that are right.
Wow, so fundamental and uncomplicated, yet we all have trouble trying to do this on a continual basis. Why do we concentrate on the “B” when the four or five “A’s” were such an achievement? We focus on the negative, rather than the positive, or basically we need to start looking for things that are right.
Time for me to go and work out to get those great six-pack abs.
