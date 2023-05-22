We all worry too much, myself included.
Obviously, I am not a psychologist and do not pretend to be one. Therefore, my advice can be total nonsense or you might say “Hey the guy makes sense.” Either way, not much to lose. I think as we get older we find ourselves worrying more, maybe since a greater number of things have happened to us over time and we now have additional life experiences or maybe it just happens as we age.
Either way, we have a list of things we worry about:
• Family
• Relationships
• Health
• Work
• Money
• Safety
• Not waking up to our alarm
• Missing a flight
• Our personal appearance.
I am sure there are many more items we can add to this list, but let’s focus on how we can reduce the list or try to redirect our thoughts.
Imagine it’s a gorgeous day and you decide you would like to go out for a drive in the country either in a convertible or with all the windows rolled down providing a fresh breeze. Maybe even a nice winding road with a creek or stream alongside the street and beautiful trees above you providing a shady canopy and the temperature is just perfect.
But, before you get in the car you start thinking of all the things that could go wrong. A possible drunken driver going in the opposite direction crossing the center line and crashing into you. Your mind might wonder into the possibility of you having a flat tire and no one around to fix it, or a tree that falls down on top of your car during the drive.
What about if a deer crosses the road and you can’t avoid it and either crash into the unlucky animal or you veer into the guardrail and damage your car?
These negative thoughts can hinder us from going out, but most of us don’t let those thoughts in, and we just want to go for drive and enjoy the scenery. That same premise can apply to many of the items in the above list.
As a cancer survivor, I worry about the possibility of a second recurrence, and if it does happen what am I going to do about it or how will I handle the situation? There are so many “what if’s” and most of them are out of our control.
We can choose to try to enjoy each and every day, and then what ever happens to us, including the choice of how we are going to deal with it.
Here are a couple of pointers that might help:
• Change your mind or thoughts:
• Try not to dwell on all the potential terrible things that could happen if we go for the country drive, and not consume yourself with the “what if” possibilities. Whatever comes up, just put your best foot forward, make the best decisions possible and move forward with the plan
Look at the positive rather than the negative:
• Maybe you noticed a mole on you arm and you are starting to think it may be cancer and then the possible surgery to remove it, or additional chemotherapy to help with the cure. Instead, it’s just a typical age spot and nothing to worry about. For many of us, our thoughts takes us to the worst outcome rather than the best. Either way, we are not going to be able to change the diagnosis so it might be best to try to be positive.
We all know how stressful it can be to wait for test results of any kind, and then we get positive results it feels like a huge weight has been lifted off our shoulders. It would be wonderful if we can reduce the stress or not be preoccupied with the negative thought process.
