A number of years ago I wrote a book on negotiation, “Get What You Want.” Before sitting down and writing the book, I went to the bookstore and bought every book I could find on the subject. By reading them, I was able to gain more knowledge and insight on the subject, which took about nine months of exploration.
The research I did all brought me to a single point. I said, “Hey, I can do a book on this subject and make it fun to read, allowing the reader to implement ideas and concepts right away. The more I thought about my next project, the more I realized this subject matter seemed an awful lot like selling, with the same basic skill sets, and decided to approach this as selling’s first cousin. Being a sales trainer for decades, it really just jumped out at me. The rules and the game seemed the same, and people wanted to win and feel good at the same time.
I was thinking at that time, before it went to the editors and the publishing company which bought it, that the title would be “Everyday Negotiating – How to Negotiate Like a Pro for the Rest of us Amateurs.”
The quick summary of the book was:
The first third is a light breezy approach to negotiating for the everyday Joe, and/or the experienced business Joe. The second third are real life examples of what to do in our day-to-day negotiating, whether it’s buying a car, asking for a raise, buying a home, getting your child to bed or even your teenager to listen. A few of the examples are also funny and enlightening. The last third are interviews with some of the greatest negotiators of our time (and their secrets) including; Fortune 100 CEO’s, Hollywood moguls, politicians, sports executives/agents, etc.
Below is a simplified recap of what was discussed in the book, when it comes to real-time negotiating in our day to day lives or high level professional business negotiations.
The top 10 of negotiating:
- Know your subject
- Listen and do not interrupt
- Have a written agenda in front of you
- Have great eye contact and smile
- Learn to love silence
- Learn to paraphrase
- Set your goals and any limits
- Speak clearly and slow down your speech
- Take your emotions out of the meeting
- Listen, listen, listen.
Five facts of negotiations:
- You are negotiating all the time
- The thing you want is controlled by someone else
- Every negotiation involves information, power and time
- You need to relate to the other party. Personality types can make or break it
- Usually the responses you encounter will be predictable.
Naturally, these are just a few points from the book, but it all boiled down to the basics and not beating up the other party. The key ingredient was to always reach for a compromise, or as I call it compromise-comprise. If you get too much, the other party loses. If you got beat up, would you want to go back to the table with them in the future and go through this again? Therefore, forget the term win-win since there is no such thing.
The major tenet throughout the book and my research was to be fair, honest, sincere, always keeping your promises, and to put yourself in their shoes during the negotiating process. If you feel what they are feeling, you have a much better chance of a good or agreeable outcome. Remember, both parties want to come out feeling good about their negotiations.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.