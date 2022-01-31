I remember hearing a Ted Talk and the speaker was Celeste Headlee, who is an American radio journalist, author, public speaker and co-host of the weekly series “Retro Report” on PBS. In her talk she stated, “Enter each conversation assuming that you can learn something new” She then referred to Bill Nye, popularly known the “Science Guy,” said, “Everyone you will ever meet knows something that you don’t.”
Put those two wildly consequential sentences together and magic begins when you meet new people. My take on what those two amazing people said in one powerful line.
“Everyone has a story to tell, and each one is fascinating and interesting.”
Sometimes this drives my wife crazy when we are out and about, whether it’s on vacation or standing in line together at a store. When I meet someone and after the initial pleasantries or the small talk, I become a mini-talk show host. Whether, it’s my natural curiosity or something deeper, I do enjoy finding out about people and move away from the type of discourse that does not cover any functional topics of conversation.
I have always been fascinated by people. Each person brings their own experiences of life to the conversation. It could range from an incredibly successful entrepreneur to a person who spent half their life in prison and is now working at a local restaurant. Each person we meet is unique with different outlooks, knowledge or wisdom that we can all learn from.
I truly believe that so much of what has been learned over my life, has been from other people who are way different than myself. Imagine having a conversation with a tribesman in a small village in Tanzania, Africa (through a translator because I do not speak Swahili), or having a conversation with someone standing next to me crying, while visiting Dachau the concentration camp, explaining that the last time being there, he was a prisoner.
We all meet interesting people with captivating backgrounds and stories to tell, except we never take the time to engage them to actually have a meaningful conversation.
Mind you, they do not have to be long conversations or hearing a person’s entire life story, just something a little more interesting than “Great weather we are having” or “Did you see the game last night?”
All we have to do to have a great conversation is to:
• Be real and genuine
• Show that you truly care
• Ask sincere questions
• Listen to what they have to say
• Go deeper, not just surface questions, to get more of the story.
Think of yourself as that mini-talk show host and rather than having the desk that you sit behind and the other person is on the couch, the talk show can take place anywhere. It can be in line at the supermarket, on an airplane, a server in a restaurant, an office worker, the person who delivers your mail, or even the teacher at your child’s school.
On a typical talk show, the guest is invited to promote something. It could be their latest movie or TV show, maybe even a new record or just a fascinating story from a famous person or politician that we just want to see on television. The concept behind a really good talk show host is to engage the guest. That is what we should do every time we meet a person we want to converse with.
Engage them, let them tell you their own story, and take the time and interest to learn from them. The more we listen to others, the more you will find out about things that you did not know. In fact, imagine that everyone you meet is an expert in something and we will always learn from experienced people.
Prepare to be amazed, and to learn something that you do not already know.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.