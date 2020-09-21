Who wouldn’t want to be a fabulous manager, coach or leader? Decades ago, I heard these words and wish I could remember who told them to me. This way I can provide them proper credit, but unfortunately, I cannot so I will just pass this along with my own little thoughts or twist.

These four simple words have so much impact if a great manger would use them every day with consistency. It really has to go hand in hand with their personality, style of leadership and the way they interact with their staff or anyone in general.

In fact, the CEO, leader. manager, supervisor, even a mom or dad can make this a part of their daily routine. Everyone can benefit from this tiny lesson in fabulous leadership.

All it takes is for you to be:

Fair: We all want to be treated fairly with respect and dignity. It is a communication between two people and really nothing more than that. We are more apt to do things for people we respect and admire. Treat that person with respect and it will pay off by what they will want to do in return.

Firm: We might call this “tough love” as a parent. We sometimes did not provide the answer or behavior that the child would like after they did something in the household that might have broken a few rules we have set up. This could be as basic as coming home later than we agreed upon. The next course of action might have been “grounding” your kid or even taking away car privileges. We are all kids that grew up and sometimes the boss or supervisor has to be firm to correct poor behavior.

Consistent: It is really tough to be around people where we don’t know which mood they going to be in from time to time. An attitude can destroy the moment in time or the lesson you are trying to teach. We all prefer consistency or at least in most cases knowing what to expect. We equally don’t enjoy grouchy or mean people.

In addition to consistency in moods there is also consistency in methods or ideas. For example, if your manager changes your pay structure from week to week, you have no idea what to expect and can cause anxiousness or apprehensiveness. Stay focused and be consistent in your behavior and process.

Right: Yep, you gotta be right. If not, you better say, “I’m sorry I was wrong,” pretty quickly. Mistakes happen and they need to be corrected or rectified as fast as the situation dictates. Whether you are a parent or a manager think about what you are about to say and is it right? We do not like to be around people who don’t have the facts, make stuff up, or just basically do things that are wrong. As an example, don’t tell your staff to turn their expense reports into you by a certain day if you do notfollow up and submit them to payroll at the proper time. Keep your word and if you say something, just make sure you have the facts and you are correct in your statement.

What we just covered is not complicated or deep thinking, but it might take some time to make adjustments to your personality in order for this to be an ongoing leadership behavior modification. You are the CEO, whether it is your company, department at work, being self employed or a parent of three children.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.