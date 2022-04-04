Most people think that they are great negotiators. The truth is that they are not. How can you really be good at something without the proper training or practice? In his book, “Swim With The Sharks,” Harvey McKay said, “Imagining doing something all the time practicing it, and you are doing it wrong, now you are perfecting an error.”
To master anything in life takes a little time, practice, patience (which I have none of that) and the desire to raise your own bar or to become better at the task at hand. This is no different than anything else you might try to improve. Look at this like golf or tennis. Even though it is a game, a hobby, a sport, you want to improve, the rules are simple. Take a lesson from a pro, practice it, practice it some more, and you will see the results. There are some basic rules of negotiation and they are as follows:
Five Facts of negotiations
• You are negotiating all the time.
That’s right, all the time with your friends, family, co-workers, clients, etc, and the list never ends. Therefore if you are negotiating all the time, why not try to get good at this?
Read a book or two, read on line articles, go to a seminar and constantly keep learning.
Everything in life involves negotiation. Don’t believe me? Next time your kids are whining about going to bed, observe the negotiation process at work.
• The thing you want is controlled by someone else.
Let’s say you want to buy a car and the car dealer wants to sell you one. The sticker price of the new Toyota is $32,000 and you want to pay $1,000. There’s a really good chance that you are going to drive home in your beater Ford Pinto. If the price comes closer to $31,250, the chances are that you are going home in style. But remember, they still control whether you get the car or not. If it’s the last car on the lot, and the color a gorgeous black metallic, and you want that specific color, you might have to pay $32,000 because they know they can sell it to the next person, since everybody wants that specific color.
• Every negotiation involves information, power and time.
These components will never change. We all need information to do our jobs and the more information, the better prepared you are. Power, perceived or not can be intimidating and a plus for your side if you use it properly. Time is always moving forward and will continue to do so. A deadline can be self-imposed or real. If your car dies today, you need a new car to drive to work. If you see a real nice car at the auto show and you really want it, that is self-imposed.
• You need to relate to the other party. Personality types can make it or break it.
How many times do you meet someone you just don’t like for no particular reason?
They just rub you the wrong way. This happens quite a bit, and it is just up to us to figure out their personality, and why they act the way they do.
Are they having a bad day? Are they nasty all the time or just today? Are they always this nice and can we really trust them? The bottom line is that the better we know someone, the more we understand them. This unfortunately takes time, and not just talking about what we want, but to ask questions and find out about them.
• Usually the responses you encounter will be predictable.
It is like a rumor. If you hear it enough, it probably is true. Many times in life and certainly in negotiating, you have to go with your gut feeling. In the long run it is more correct than not. The more you listen, observe and pay attention to not just what they are saying, but what they are not saying, will help you make a decision if this negotiation is going in the direction you like.
Remember, nothing works all the time, negotiation is part of our life, and it works by trial and error.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.