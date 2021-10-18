I will never forget a flight that I was on with United Airlines. It was something all airlines should do (not just United) and in the almost 3,500,000 miles that I have flown during my career, this was the first time I have ever witnessed this.

As in so many flights, people line up prior to boarding the aircraft if you are in zone No. 1. This means you might be in first class, have a high-priority status with the airline due to how much you fly or even have a credit card that allows you to board first.

Either way, there might be 20 to 25 people in line waiting to board the plane.

Now here’s the part that amazed me.

The captain of this particular flight approaches the desk or podium where the gate agents are busy doing their work getting ready to board the passengers for that flight.

He is getting ready to say something and a few of us in line look around and say to each other, “This isn’t going to be good, probably a maintenance issue, canceled flight or a big delay, since we never see the pilot prior to the flight ready to announce something.”

He then announces, “Hello everyone. My name is Mark and I am the first officer of this flight (uh-oh), and wanted to personally welcome you and say thank you for flying United. We are thrilled that you choose us as you airline and the weather looks great for an on-time departure. See you on the plane and welcome aboard.”

Wait.

Then captain Mark walks to the end of the line of the people that were standing in zone one and personally greets them, shakes their hand and has a few pleasantries for each passenger.

This was amazing and it is still the one and only time I have experienced this while flying the friendly skies. Such a simple thing to do, but yields so many powerful effects, which should be standard operating procedure for all airlines and all flights.

Amazing leadership

This is simple and pure leadership. It sets an example of doing rather than telling. Sure, he could have sat with his first officer and chit-chatted in the cockpit for a bit before or after his pre-flight, but instead he chose to do something different by putting his customers first.

Gate agents

What message does this send to the gate agents? Do you think they are going to up their game a bit if the captain can do a little something extra with respect to customer service? It was fun to watch the gate agents immediately become more engaged with each passenger after watching the captain do his magic.

Crew on the airplane

When the captain then board his flight, do you think it also set an example of going a bit and beyond the realm of just normal customer service? The flight crew was engaged and it seemed a more relaxed atmosphere where they were enjoying themselves a bit more than usual. They knew they had a top notch captain on board who was all about being exceptional.

Passengers

Even on the airplane I was overhearing passengers talk about captain Mark and what a nice gesture that was prior to the flight. They were laughing about it as well since (like me) they thought it was bad news, rather than someone delighting us with great customer service.

In any business, it’s the little things that go a long way. Be like captain Mark and up your game as well.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.