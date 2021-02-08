• What do you think?: People love to give their opinions or advice. If you want them to think that you value their opinions, just say this. They will talk more, you get to listen and we all know that everyone loves a great listener. It will increase your charm. This can also apply in every life situation, whether it’s business or personal.

• Please and thank you: When did we stop using these incredible words? Not only are they powerful words they can be said in almost every situation. Being polite is just being classy and makes you a better person.

• You’re welcome: We really have to reteach this? What happened to us? When I open a door for someone and they say “thank you,” aren’t those two words a wonderful way to end a small but simple conversation?

• Let me find out: When someone says no to me after I ask a question, it gets under my skin. It’s the easy way out with no additional thought or work. When they say, “Let me find out” or “I’m not sure, let me check” are the words we need to hear more often.

• How can I help?: Most people want to be helped. This can be used anywhere, on the telephone, in an email, face to face, in a text or any other social media. This allows you to talk to people and not at them.

• Allow me to be honest: It is so refreshing to be around people that actually say what is on their minds and what they feel. Somewhere along the road we stopped telling people the truth and instead replaced it with what they would rather hear. I so appreciate honest people.

• I’m sorry: I say this every morning to my wife before I start the day. She then says, “Why are you sorry?” I then say “for whatever stupid stuff I will say or do today.” It might sound trite, but these words are so intoxicating, especially if they are said while being sincere and genuine.

• Did I just interrupted you?: Sure, I can dominate conversations, especially if I don’t pay attention. It’s my personality, and due to my poor listening skills, most of the time I am thinking about what I want to say next. Either way, people still appreciate your honesty and that you are trying to better yourself.

• Can we fix this? How many times did you screw up or make a mistake? At the end of the day, all we want to do is to make things right. Great leaders know this and the goal is to tackle problems and find solutions. These simple words get the ball rolling.

Nothing said here is anything new, just a reminder of some powerful phrases that we either forget to use or are not part of our subset of things to say. Trust me, if you incorporate them into your daily lives, the reward or paybacks will be plentiful.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.