We all know how much technology has changed our lives. The way we correspond with each other from email, text, FaceTime and even video conferencing. I will not delve into the social networks such as Snapchat, Facebook (Meta), Instagram, TikTok, etc.
Interacting with each other is different now than it ever was due to the personal electronics that became an extension of who we are as a society.
One thing has not changed and that is relationships.
I remember having this conversation with my daughter as well as reflecting on the conversations my father had with me when I was a teenager in the late 1960s. He said to me, “Sometimes it’s not what you know, but who you know.”
I notice this even more when someone famous is being interviewed (TV, radio, print, online) and they talk about their big break in their career. This is not just limited to the “Hollywood folks,” but to any sector whether it is a business sector, music industry or even in the scientific world. Typically, it’s an encounter with someone that they were introduced to and formed a relationship which shaped and molded their future and professional life.
Continue to build “real” relationships, not just ones that might suit you for advancement or for selfish reasons.
The more people we meet and encounter the more it will enrich our lives. For example, take a teacher you might have been fond of while you were in school. Did they impact your life, even to the point of steering you into a future career choice? Did they make a difference and possibly introduce you to someone who might take you under their wing?
Is your life enriched outside of your circle of friends and family?
For me, what was life changing was getting involved in the community. What I mean by that is something outside of my circle of friends, work or family. This is typically a connection with a nonprofit or a charitable organization. It could be anything from your local chamber of commerce, United Way, American Heart Assoc, PTA, Metroparks, Make-A-Wish and the list goes on. The key is to build new relationships.
The people you will encounter by pushing yourself a bit will never happen in your normal day-to-day routine. The more people you meet, the more you learn and grow as an individual. Think about it, if you met one new person a week and not just a “hello, how ya doing,’ but really get to know them as a person, imagine the possibilities to enrich your life.
Let us help each other.
I really feel that most people want to help someone if that person is truly interested in personal growth. You cannot teach passion, curiosity or desire, but we can teach exploration or finding new areas to enrich your life.
I am sure that you feel the same as I do when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic. We all spent more time indoors and away from others for almost two years, whether it was personal or work related. We all watched way too much Netflix and got into a more sheltered routine.
All of us lost out on forming new relationships, whether it was trying to improve ourselves or helping others. Sure, all the Zoom meetings we had during COVID we might have formed an electronic relationship, but now it’s time to be more proactive and get to know the people we interacted with on a deeper level.
Time for coffee and not Zoom.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.