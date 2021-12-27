My daughter said something the other night that put a smile on my face.
We were having a family dinner and I have no idea what the subject matter was that we were discussing. We were all watching my granddaughter eat (which is humorous by itself) and somehow the topic of diapers came up and my daughter said that she asked the following question to her 2-year-old, “Which diaper do you want, this one or that one?” Well, I immediately perked up and quickly inquired, “What made you think of asking her that?”
Before I continue, we all have certain gifts or qualities that we either have acquired or are a natural part or extension of our personalities. For instance, I am a very curious person and not always the greatest at listening. My daughter has always had a knack for taking charge of a situation or really innate leadership skills.
Naturally, the conversation we were having moved over to why people make certain choices and what my daughter’s thought process was on motherhood and her incredible passion she portrays raising her child.
I chimed in remembering doing with something similar with her when she was about 8 years old. Like most kids, they do not want to go to bed at the appropriate and agreed upon time. We used to ask her, “Do you want to go to bed now or in 10 minutes?”
We all know what the answer was, but when 10 minutes was up, her choice was made and it was time to get ready for bedtime. Choices we make all day either by ourselves or providing for others, do more than most people realize.
Below are six benefits to building choices in not only your children’s daily routine, but you own as an adult.
Confidence Builder
To make decisions not only builds confidence, but we feel proud of our thought process.
Conversely, we sometimes make better decisions when we feel confident in our abilities.
Tantrums
Children usually have a tantrum due to a lack of control or power over the situation. We might not call them tantrums as an adult, but we have them as well in some form or another.
Responsibility for ourselves
By the choices made, we must take responsibly. Some choices we might do differently after learning what was a poor choice vs a good decision. Ultimately, as we age and go through life, we are the culmination of the choices we made along the way.
Creativity
We often make choices for our children that does not allow them to be creative, such as not playing with scissors. The older we become, the more life experiences we have (using scissors to make origami) to accommodate our thought process for creativity.
Being valued
We all want to feel valued and acknowledged. Naturally, we should make our children feel appreciated and special, but don’t we all want that as adults as well? In my opinion as adults we are still children, but the difference is we now have a credit card and don’t have to ask our parents for permission to go out with our friends.
Problem-solving skills
I find it fascinating to watch my granddaughter playing with toy building blocks.
Observing the way she decides to arrange them is witnessing the beginning of a person’s decision to solve her own “puzzles.” We all know the older we get the more complex the issues become for us to utilize our problem solving skill set.
Yes, giving people the choice to make a decision is an everyday routine. OK, now I have to decide do I want a medium coffee or a large?
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.