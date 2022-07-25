I recently had one of the most enjoyable experiences selling a vehicle to a car dealership. Yes, you read this correctly, an amazing experience selling a vehicle to a car dealership.
We all know how crazy used car prices have been over the last year or so. I was noodling online and I decided to just for fun appraise my 2½ year old sport utility which had very few miles on it. We did not drive that much during COVID-19.
Needless to say I was shocked at the price that they offered. It was almost as much as I paid for it new. I printed out my offer and decided to take a ride to see if this was too good to be true.
Just for giggles, I brought my car registration and title with me. Without going through the details, in less than 40 minutes I had a certified check in my hand and now I have to call my wife to pick me up since I do not have a way home. She did make a funny comment to me when she met me up in the parking lot, saying, “It’s been a long time I have been with a man who doesn’t own a car.”
Why the story? Great now turns to bad.
In my rush to sell the car, I did leave a personal item in the back of the vehicle. I did not realize this until the next day when I was in Dallas. No problem. I will simply call the dealership and they can just go to the rear passenger door and grab it for me until I get back in town.
After 11 voice mail prompts, I finally got a live person who said that they will “have to talk to a manager and will call back.” I just asked politely, if they could just go to the car, grab the item and it will not take longer than two minutes. They answer was a flat “no.”
After 2 ½ hours, no call back.
I dialed again and this time asked for a supervisor. After being on hold for over 18 minutes, I decided to hang up. Now, I am fuming, and called back a third time. Again, the countless voice mail prompts, and when I got a real person on the phone, I firmly stated, “What will it take to talk to a real person who can go into the parking lot and grab something from the vehicle that I sold to you less than 24 hours ago?”
They explained that this was a call center and they have to connect me to the business office in Cleveland. The whole time I have been dialing a “216” Cleveland exchange and had no idea that I was calling outside the area. Wow, a great use of technology for the customer and I couldn’t even talk to anyone in Cleveland where I sold the car to begin with.
They said someone from the business office would get back to me.
Guess what? They didn’t.
How this story ends is that I had to call my best buddy and ask for a huge favor because my family was with me in Dallas. Could he possibly go to the dealership and retrieve the item?
After waiting over 25 minutes just for someone to help him, he was able to get it for me.
This is a perfect example of a company that does not get it. The beginning or the first interaction was wonderful, but the rest after that was a total disaster.
Simply put, if I were consulting with them, I would have the CEO call their own store with a simple request and let them experience the pain and frustration of incredibly stupid policies and procedures.
How is your company run and do you ever call in as a customer. If not you should.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.