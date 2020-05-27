Maybe it's just me, but I have so enjoyed being a baby boomer. We really got to see it all. Sure we were told we were hippies who smoked pot, were lazy and would probably not amount to much due to our long hair, lifestyle choices and the desire to party more than generations before us.

Well, most of that is true, but we grew up to be pretty darn successful. We also changed a number of things for not only our generation, but the ones to follow. We did object to war, segregation, political views and more, and no doubt, so will the younger people to follow in our footsteps.

In fact, due to technology, social media, artificial intelligence and things that haven’t even been invented, the next generation will surpass us in so many ways, which will be fascinating to watch and to adapt. But there is a difference.

We baby boomers born from 1946 to 1964 grew up through technology and witnessed unbelievable changes around us. The previous generation experienced the automobile, aviation, the telephone, air conditioning, home appliances, growth of manufacturing, expanding use of electricity and so many other areas that improved the way we live and the comforts that we have. That was important to the way we lived and set the building blocks for what is to come.

Then, it all changed from the 1960s until today. Our age group saw everything from the landing on the moon to Google, Amazon and beyond. We grew up through technology as the kids today grew up with technology. A 12-year-old today texts without any thoughts since it is their way of communication, or finding everything they have a question about with a few clicks on their cellular phone.

Just as my generation took air conditioning for granted or even the use of an electric typewriter, the kids today will think nothing about cellular communication or reading the news on their phones or tablets.

It really comes down to what you grew up on and using it everyday without any thought process. It might be as basic as using the tool brush and we just brush our teeth. That was a game changer as well and people who were able to use it the first time probably said, “Wow, how could we have lived without this?”

We will all go through changes, but in my opinion, the last 50 years were just something special, to not only see the world change. but how the world got smaller and how we interact (or not) with each other.

I am sure if my parents were alive and they saw me video chat with our daughter in the Netherlands from Cleveland this morning on my cell phone, they would have been blown away.

We witnessed the total transformation of so much with respect to technology. Here are just a few examples:

• Reel-to-reel tape

• Microwave ovens

• Pagers and the PalmPilot

• Cassette tapes and even 8-track tape

• CD’s and DVD’s

• The personal computer (IBM and Mac)

• Cellular technology

• Communication satellites

• ATM’s

• Streaming video content

• Video chat to anyone worldwide

• Self-driving cars

• MRI and GPS

• Google, Facebook and Amazon (just a few examples)

• Artificial Intelligence

• Electronic gaming starting with Pong

• Email, texts and all other forms of communication

What a cool time to be around and see it all happen. Oh, yeah, to the other baby boomers who still have a flip phone, it's time to adapt.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.