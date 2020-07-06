I love learning new things. Recently, I was at a board meeting and the person next to me brought up the following concept in a discussion. In my entire life, I have never heard this before and it was packed with so much common sense it just blew me away. I guess it was one of those ah-ha moments that clarify complex issues in such simple terms. It was concise, right to the point and so easy for anyone to implement at any time.

As I walk through life, I realize that we are all CEOs in our own little world, whether it is a company, business or our families. Sure there is the CEO of a Fortune 100 company and also 24 million or so CEOs of their own small business’s in the United States.

But we also have smaller CEOs who could be an assistant manager of a retail store, but they still have their team to motivate and keep in line. CEO’s are all around us and we never bother to pay attention or give them the respect for doing a job well done. Lastly, we also have CEO’s of the home where mom or dad is in charge of the family and the household.

Back to the concept my fellow board member hit me with so hard right between the eyes.

He said, “A person should never make a decision if they have any “HALT.”

I asked, “What are you talking about?”

He explained the concept to me in less than 2½ minutes.

H is for hungry: Never make a decision when you are hungry. Your mind is elsewhere and you might rush your decision in order to have lunch, dinner or whatever. When a person is hungry, he or she tends to be more emotional as well and could use poor judgment.

A is for anger: Anger is normal and we all can get mad or frustrated at times. You need to know what is causing your anger and will the decision you are about to make be effective. Not only can anger negatively affect the decision making process but it can cause you to not make the right one due to heightened emotions. Anger and making logical decisions do not go hand in hand.

L is for loneliness: Loneliness can either happen when we are by ourselves or surrounded by many people. We feel isolated and alone. This is important since we need a support system and people around us that can provide good judgment and support. It is especially helpful when we might be a little anxious, depressed, overwhelmed or even have doubt. Keep good loving people around you.

T is for tired: This is so basic, but overlooked since we run all day long with so much coming at us all the time. This is especially true in this electronic world with nonstop texts, emails, telephone calls or just constant interruptions which can include social media. This all takes a toll on our body, mind and spirit. Sometimes we do not even know how tired we are until we sit down or go to sleep. Our ability to have clear thought are compromised and poor decisions could be made when we are tired or have very low energy.

Become a stronger CEO in the world you are in. Be sure when you make the many daily decisions, that HALT is on your mind. This way, you never look back and second guess yourself.

