The title sums up sales and customer service. I really mean it. If you want business for yourself and your company, just remember the title of this article – and stick to it. The world of business is real simple, if you keep it. You don’t need an MBA to figure this out.
All you have to do is to have a simple plan and follow it consistently.
Let’s look at any business and you will find a singular powerful concept. Business is broken down by customers you have and the ones you do not have. The magic question is what are you doing to keep your current customers, and what are you doing to get the customers that you do not have?
If you forget everything else and really concentrate on these two principals, you will not go wrong. This concept takes time and will always work assuming that the product or service that you sell is up to par and your pricing is in line with the competition.
Have a game plan
I have said this before. A goal without a plan is a wish. If you are in sales you need to bring in new business. This is accomplished by making sales calls to new prospects or to past customers. The question is how many are you going to make in an average day? Your role as a salesperson is to sell. So, pick a number that is achievable but one that will not burn you out, that you can accomplish 21 days per month. Is the number the works for you five per day, 10 per day, and so on?
Have
This is the fun part or as I refer to in my speeches or seminars as “sucking up.” Think about it, shouldn’t you be doing this anyway? Remember the old phrase, “out of sight out of mind?”
Again, all you have to do is pick an achievable number and make the calls in person, on the phone, virtual utilizing Skype, Zoom, etc, but not by email. Anyone can email, and it is not personal like a phone call or an in-person visit. I cannot hear the tone of your voice in an email or a wicked sense of humor. Relationships are formed by people, not keystrokes. The more you get to know the customer, the more business you will acquire and/or retain. You also find out their satisfaction level with you, your company and their concerns, by staying in constant communication.
Have Not
Every company needs new business to grow and prosper. The stronger the game plan, hiring conscientious salespeople who are willing to work hard (without excuses) and executing a continuous sales effort, will provide outstanding results. If you are in sales the job (or profession) you were hired for, is to go out and attract new business for the company which probably pays your salary or if you are on a commission basis, enough money to make a nice living.
Bottom line, more sales calls means more prospects, more prospects means more customers, more customers means more money for you and the company. We all know making new business calls can be frustrating, full of rejection and also challenging to get to the proper decision maker. The more rejection, the more sales. Just play the numbers and they will work for you after a period of time.
I cannot tell you how many people have contacted me over the years that were amazed at their results, and told me how simple and no-nonsense this approach was to use on a daily basis.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.