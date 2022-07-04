Who said we can’t have fun telling people that you are sorry and making things right for the customer?
I read about this customer who had an issue with a purchase he made and rather than the typical corporate form letter that says nothing or the ongoing hassle to get something resolved, the way the situation was handled was just brilliant.
This customer seems to be a huge fan of Star Wars and wanted to purchase the LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina set at a large retailer, where they ultimately bought it. The set is really popular, has over 3,000 pieces and sells for a hefty price of $350. The instructions book used to build it, is the size of an old telephone book. If you’re buying this set, I am going to assume you really, really like LEGO products and the Star Wars movies.
While the customer was working on it, he discovered that it was missing some of the pieces. He could have returned it to the store where it was purchased, but I am sure that it’s not that easy to return a LEGO set that is partially built – you have to break it down and put it back in the box – including all the time he had in its construction. Even if he did go to the store and ask for a replacement, the chances of finding another set were not that great.
The customer decided to contact LEGO directly through its website to send an email. Within a short period of time, Hal received a return email from the LEGO Corp.
Here’s the response to from LEGO:
Dear Customer,
“Thanks for getting in touch with us and providing that information. I am so sorry that you are missing bag 14 from your Mos Eisley Cantina. This must be the work of Lord Vader. Fear not, for I have hired Han Solo to get that bag right out to you. Have a bricktastic day and may the force be with you.”
I have no idea about the LEGO corporate culture or their customer service training program, but if LEGO trains its employees to take this kind of care when responding to every customer service email, this is fantastic.
Not only does this make the customer feel good in what would normally be a frustrating experience – missing parts and can’t play with their toy – but puts a smile on everyone’s face, including the LEGO customer support representative. Making someone really happy is easily the best way to build really loyal customers. When you look for ways to exceed your customers expectations, you can’t go wrong. This was a true win-win situation.
This is one of the best customer service emails I’ve ever seen. Not only did it say “I’m sorry” for the missing pieces, but it let the customer know that LEGO would make things right and have some fun doing it.
You do not have to be a Star Wars’ fan to appreciate the email, but that is what makes this so fascinating to me. The customer service rep who sent the email knew their audience, appreciated that the customer are fans of both Star Wars and LEGO, and had some fun with writing the apology.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.