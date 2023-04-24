Recently, I had a very simple question about my cellular bill and since I was driving right past the location where I have bought my phones for over 20 years, it might be easier to just stop in and ask a couple of questions, rather than getting frustrated by going online.
My only goal was to see if I could (like many people) either lower my bill or switch to a different data plan.
Instead, I walked out so frustrated I had to write this article.
As a sales consultant and author on sales books, I am very sensitive to this subject. It is absolutely wonderful to experience a great salesperson (which is rare). In so many instances, I encounter poor salespeople that have just been trained only on product knowledge and not selling skills, or how to truly deal with a customer (satisfied or not).
Sometimes, I do have to hold back a bit, since I know I am not there to provide the salesperson on-the-spot training.
The Sales Job
In this case, all I received was a sales pitch. It was entirely upselling on their deals with respect to their other items in the store that would be great for me to have in addition to my plan. I do not need another iPad, or Apple watch, etc. The only reason I went into the store was to get a breakdown on my current cellular plan and if their was a better one suited for me.
What About Me
Of course, the staff was trained to sell, make more money, achieve its quota, but that is not my issue. If they would have asked me a simple question, it would have been a better conversation, rather than me just standing there listening to them telling me about their specials or different products that I had no interest in buying.
They Could Have Simply Asked
“Mr Becker, do still have your “older” iPad (which is on their computer records) or have you ever thought about the “new and really cool” Apple watch?
Nope, instead I had to listen for or four to six minutes of them telling me this is what I should do. All I was hoping for was a relaxing dialog about my current plan and other options related to my monthly bill. Could you imagine going to the doctor with a case of the flu or a bad cold and they want to run additional unrelated tests with respect to my cholesterol, EKG or try to sell me on hair loss products during my visit?
Don’t Blame The Employee
I did not blame the salesperson, but I hold accountable their manager, store manager, regional manager and probably the vice president of sales. Sometimes, just focus on the customer and try to satisfy them – and stop selling. If you like, after you have helped me, you can ask a few questions for a possible sale.
Rules To Live By
• Take care of the customer’s issue first
• Ask more questions to determine satisfaction levels and possible solutions
• Ask additional questions after you resolve their issue about future sales or specials
• Always try to satisfy the customer with products/services that will benefit the customer
• Partner with them as a relationship not just always trying to always sell something.
Except for that one incident, the store is a wonderful place, and I always receive exceptional service. So the question is, was it one rogue employee or is their day-to-day routine? Remember, one employee can turn off a customer and leave them with a poor experience.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.