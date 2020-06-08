Salespeople or anyone in most professions can learn a lot from a golf professional when it comes to a lesson on how to hit the ball out of a sand trap. If you never played golf, the concept can apply to any profession or hobby, whether it is a new pilot doing their first solo flight or a surgeon learning a recently developed robotic procedure.

If you watch a professional golf tournament on television or in person, it is an interesting experience for we mere mortals who try to improve our golf game. When I play with friends and we inadvertently hit a ball into a sand trap or bunker, you hear, “Oh crap. From that point on, it is a good shot, lucky shot or many more shots to get that little white ball on the green in order to putt and finish the hole.

It’s a whole different story with a golf pro. They look forward to it.

The key difference is just two words that we hear every day: confidence and practice.

This is something I try to get across to salespeople when I travel with them on sales calls. One example might be why they should have their questions that they want to ask written out in front of them before and and during the sales call. Typically, I hear that it is “uncomfortable for them and they are not used to doing it.”

I try to explain the golf lesson about trying to hit the ball out of the sand trap correctly. The golf pro doesn’t just say, “You gotta learn this and here is why if you do it right you will lower your score. Instead, they put down 15 to 20 golf balls and stand next to the student, and provide details how to do it and then the watch them practice the lesson to help them improve.

Now what happens is amazing and very simple. After a number of attempts, while the pro is showing them how to do it CORRECTLY, the lesson starts to pay off and they start to hit the ball out of the sand with much better results.

What has just happened is that with practice on how it do it correctly, the golfer sees his or her results improve and now confidence kicks in. The golfer says to himself or herself, “Hey, I can do this and it isn’t that difficult or scary.”

Any new skill that is learned and hopefully perfected is the same concept. You must learn the correct way to do something new and then practice it. This can be as simple as learning a new way of doing something on your iPhone or Android phone after a new software update. Don’t be afraid, simply embrace it.

The following words will never steer you wrong in anything you do. It will help you improve your life in many ways.

• Practice, practice, practice

• Try something new

• Constantly improve your skills

• Don’t be stagnant

• Make it fun to learn

Life is the journey of learning new things, improving ourselves and never stay static or still. Keep moving forward, don’t look back and when this becomes part of your life and your daily habits, you will find yourself less afraid of anything that might be new or fresh.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.