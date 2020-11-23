Salespeople deserve the reputation they have. I am a sales trainer/sales strategist and you heard me right.

Let’s start by stating the great salespeople, which are not the majority, sell properly while most do not use any skill-based selling methods.

If you want statistics, here they are:

• 90% of salespeople have never read a book on selling

• More than 92% of salespeople have never attended a seminar on selling

• 96% of salespeople are either at quota or below (achieving quota means average)

• Most salespeople have had product training but no formal skills sales training

If you want to truly be called a professional then one must act like one. A good place to start is to learn how to sell properly and that takes time, practice and learning from professional sales trainers, selling classes, well written books by notable authors, etc.

To provide a simple understanding of the profession selling is “asking, not talking, listening not talking.” Naturally, we could spend all day here going over the science of selling but let’s just talk about fundamentals at this time.

The next and biggest area in professional selling is to build trust. This is why the interviewing process is so important especially when looking for a basic skill set in the applicant. The major ingredients you look for when hiring a salespeople are:

• Desire

• Empathy

• Sincerity

• Enthusiasm

• Reliability

• Honesty

In my opinion, the first two are the most important which are desire and empathy. The best of the best always put the customer first or a great way of looking at this is by the simple saying, “Are you doing things for your customer or to your customer?”

Which brings us how not to build trust. A close friend of mine bought a new car the other day and what I am about to tell is too familiar and I am sure it has happened to you or many people you know.

The easiest way to explain this is by providing a copy of the text I received. It said: “The car drives really nicely and my brother made me hold out for a good deal which came in at $120 less than the original deal that they gave me and glad my brother is training me to be a good shopper.”

Please understand my friend is 64 years old and this is not the first car she has bought. I just shook my head when I read this and still cannot believe that this crap is doing going on. If you are reading this and have a friend or family member in the car business, please give them this article and hopefully they will realize the customer’s perspective.

To create trust, you must earn it.

By giving them a “higher price” when you first start working with the customer is not:

• Being honest

• Putting the customer first

• Establishing trust

• Building a following so they want to come back to you or tell family and friends.

• Making the transaction enjoyable or pleasant

When someone comes back to me with a price lower than they originally offered, I say to myself, “Why didn’t they give me this price to begin with?” Now, should I really trust them and believe what they say? Are they looking out for my best interests or theirs?

We all know the answers to those questions, so if you want to truly build trust and have people rave about you, embrace the 1989 Spike Lee movie title stated so eloquently, “Do the Right Thing.”

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.