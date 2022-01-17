Are we getting angrier? Obviously, we are more divided than ever, whether it’s bad customer service, politics, vaccines, personal values or many other issues that are occurring at work, home or with friends.
How can we deal with someone who is angry or irate? Most people have never been trained on how to deal with someone who is very emotional, enraged or bent out of shape over whatever is on their mind. Many times, these arguments or frustrating conversations end up with either one or both parties upset and it typically doesn’t end well.
Naturally, there are many approaches to assisting irate or emotional people, The best thing to do is to help the person who is upset to work through their feelings and then to return to a more balanced frame of mind. All in all, if someone is upset that is not bad, those are normal feelings, so let’s learn how to deal with those circumstances.
Here are eight ways to deal with these situations:
- Remain calm
- Allow the person to vent by listening carefully and the use of silence on your part will help calm them down. It is real tough to argue with yourself.
- Use questions to find out as much as possible. They help the other person to better articulate everything, and later on questions help to lead you back to an important part of the dialog. When you ask questions, you are now in control of the conversation.
- Use humor, but do this sparingly and understand the risk of insult, and always admit mistakes. No one is perfect, and at all costs avoid making excuses and be conscious of being overly apologetic.
- Deal with criticism. Angry people expect you to get upset when they criticize you and don’t let their statements upset you. By asking questions you can now direct the conversation, get clarity, and avoid defending or trying to explain yourself.
- Empathize and keep the tone of your voice warm and sincere. Use a sincere statement of your desire to have a meaningful conversation by saying, “I understand your point of view or why you are upset.” Bottom line, you must be calm and rational if this conversation or situation can be resolved.
- Find areas of agreement. You can emphasize the points that you agree with and you may find that you use this more than once in the conversation.
- Don’t answer cheap shots. Ignore the comment and redirect the conversation.
Be aware that these concepts or ideas will not work all the time. Each person you deal with is going to react differently and their mood or the way their day is going (before their encounter with you) is out of your control. Just do the best that you can.
You cannot please or have a decent conversation with everyone, especially the small percent of people that are just plain rude, unrealistic, and that are treating you poorly.
These situations at work are not life threatening, so go with the flow and have the right attitude.
At the end of the day, each of us have our own thoughts, opinion and beliefs. They might not always line up with another person’s point of view. My goal is to avoid as many arguments as possible.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.