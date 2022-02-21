Here is a common question I have been asked hundreds of times. “What is a good compensation plan for my salespeople?” Sometimes, I am asked about the present compensation or pay plan that they are on, and if it is a good plan?
My answer is usually, “I have no idea.”
My strength or competency is training salespeople or setting up a sales force and putting together a solid sales strategy or strategic business plan. There are so many people out there who specialize in compensation that are more qualified than me.
This is typically what I tell everyone. Copy from the best or “steal” from someone you admire. Why re-invent something that might already work well? I would much rather copy from someone who has a proven track record. When it come to compensating salespeople I can only provide my opinion, and that is all they are, just opinions.
If your business turns over salespeople often, you probably have one of three problems or maybe all of them.
• You do not hire well or choose the wrong salespeople
• You do not train them in selling skills but just product knowledge
• You do not pay them properly and they find a better paying position.
Regardless of whether you have a salary compensation or a direct commission plan, the first few months of a salesperson’s employment at your company should include a salary. It is important to get them comfortable and trained properly. The salary could be a descending one over the first 90 to 120 days, with a higher increase in commissions to fulfill their income needs.
Most sales strategist like myself are big proponents of commission or ways for the salesperson to make more money, assuming they have the desire to work for it. One-hundred percent salary plans do not entice a salesperson to do more.
Salespeople – if they are great – are competitive people with strong egos and a desire to make money. The bigger the commission and the smaller salary, will typically be a better outcome for the talented salesperson.
Many companies try to squeeze as much out of their salespeople as possible and get away with paying as little as possible. I have always liked what Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart said; “Share everything with your associates.” He shared the costs of doing business so everyone in the company knew what was at stake, etc. This way, people felt that they were part of the company and helped in the profits and the healthiness of the organization.
While looking for the perfect compensation plan, just keep a few points in mind as you go on your journey. If there was one incredible compensation plan, everybody would be using it. Sometimes a little experimentation and tweaking is necessary to satisfy your company and your employees.
Tips for a better compensation plan:
• Ask around and keep seeking a better compensation plan for your salespeople
• Do not change compensation frequently. People need a consistent environment, and if you change plans often you could lower moral and upset a forward momentum.
• Pay what everybody else pays, or a little more. People do want to earn more.
• Do not and I repeat, do not put salespeople on a 100% salary. There is no incentive to work harder.
Sometimes a little copying and a lot of common sense go a long way in the world of business and compensation.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.