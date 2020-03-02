I was just a kid, only 21 or 22 years old. Basically, I could not get a job and was rejected by dozens of companies while I was looking for my first real job out of college. Since I was out of job prospects, I started to listen to the guy across the hall from me in the apartment I was living in. My friend Nick said, “Hey why don’t you come work for Xerox?” Now, I am thinking to myself, do I really want to sell copiers, and the answer was really simple. No.

I was running out of money, so I thought, “Hey, I could sell copiers for a little while,” and save up a few bucks, then go after my dream job, which at that stage of my life was selling medical supplies. So I interviewed at Xerox and after seven interviews, I got hired.

Let me tell you about the training and then you will see how this changed my life and set me up to accomplish almost anything as I got older.

Part one consisted of training at the branch level with intensive levels of product knowledge. This was just memorization and then putting the specifications to the machines. After you memorized what the copier and duplicators can do, you had to demonstrate the products to the customers. Not just any demonstrations, but Broadway show-award winning demonstrations that were carefully monitored by your boss and a product training specialist.

After dreaming about your demonstrations overnight and awaking thinking you just gave 15 of them, you were ready for part two.

This is the area that truly changed my life and I owe everything to Xerox. I mean that and it isn’t just some off-the-cuff statement.

Now comes the real test: Can I stick with it. Let me explain my first day at the Xerox Training Center in Leesburg, Va. I arrived on a Sunday, in mid-September 1976. I was only 21 years old and I drove my 1972 Ford Pinto to this three-week training, not knowing what to expect. This is the place that Xerox trains its employees.

On Monday morning, we begin our first day, which is a classroom setting. I was asked to come to the front of the classroom, where there was a desk. The instructor pretended to be a decision maker in a company. I put my pitch book on his desk and began talking. He said, “Becker, go back to your seat, the role play is over.” I said, “What did I do,” and he barked back, “I will tell you at the end of the day.”

By now, I am really mad and thinking to myself, “That’s it, today is my final day at Xerox. And at the end of the day, I will tell this bozo instructor to stick it, and I am outta here.”

As the day wore on, I came less mad as I watch everyone else get chastised, so altogether we felt 3 inches tall, because we were all in the same predicament.

When the day came to a close, I went up to my instructor and said, “What did I do wrong, I really have no idea?”

He said, “Don’t you ever put something on someone’s desk without asking. It is not your desk.”

To this day, I will never put something on someone’s desk without asking. He was right and it is still working today.

Bottom line, Xerox training – all 21 days of it with more than 12 hours per day – taught us how to be pros at selling. They taught us to listen, only sell through questions to find out what the customer wants, not just what I want to sell them. They taught us the true meaning of features and benefits and how and why to cold-call through knocking on doors and using the telephone. They taught us the fundamentals of selling that have never changed and will never change.

But most important, those three weeks taught me discipline and a strong work ethic, which I continue to hold.