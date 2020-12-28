I remember when my wife recently asked me to teach her to play golf. My answer right away was a firm no.

Now, before we get into why, (and what she thought of me when I said no) I told her that I had no problem teaching her the rules of the game or even the proper etiquette on the golf course, but to teach her the game, I just could not.

The reason why I told her no is very simple, and I will apply it to any company that has sales people working for them. I have seen this over and over. I see this so much, it is quite upsetting, not just to me, but to any sales trainer who really knows the science of selling.

Some people are not qualified to teach

Time after time we witness so called experienced salespeople going out on sales calls with the newer salespeople to “show them the ropes.” They go on a sales call with the inexperienced sales person and decide to show them how they used to do it, when they were new in the sales game.

Now what is going to happen here? Easy. The salesperson is going to learn how to sell average, not great, but just average. Look at who the instructor is, an average salesperson giving the lessons here on how to sell properly.

Don’t learn from a blind person how to drive a car

To me, that is like a blind person teaching another blind person how to ride a motorcycle or car. There is definitely going to be a crash. Why would we let someone learn how to sell from someone who is not qualified to teach? The answer is pretty basic. That is how so many companies are set up, or it is easy to say to someone, “Hey go out and teach Skippy how to sell.”

Why teach someone how to be average or worse

Why would I want my wife to become an average golfer. If I teach her how to play like I do, she will learn to play the game like me, somewhat average, and will not really have the direction to learn the game properly from a professional golfer. That person would be the qualified individual to teach her, not me. My wife will probably make some mistakes based on the method I taught her how to swing the club, and then she will hopefully practice, and now she will perfect an average swing. Not the smartest way to teach someone.

Unfortunately, that is how we teach salespeople and others in so many companies. Trust me, let a professional teach your sales people how to sell. Do not use an average salesperson, or sometimes even worse, and average salesperson who has been promoted to sales management.

Have a pro teach others to be pros

Not a complicated idea here. I don’t think you would want a medical student or law student learning from someone who lost their license due to malpractice teaching at a medical college or law school? Find the right people to teach the proper skills, even if you have to go outside of your company to find it. In the long run you will be much happier.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.