I really miss the 70s.
Great music, like the Doobie Brothers, Eagles, Steely Dan, and I would even mention a few disco songs. Life was at a different pace, and we didn’t have anything immediate, such as Text, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, etc, and naturally email! We just moved a little slower and we weren’t rushing through the day like we do today, due to all of our technology.
Those are only the small parts I miss about the 1970s. The big one is the lack of training we have in today’s business climate. It has virtually dried up and gone away, and it shows big time.
This is a hot debate when I go into companies and we discuss that their “soft skill” training is non-existent. I simply ask one question (regarding their sales force) and that is “Tell me about your ongoing training for your salespeople.” They now have that “deer in the headlights” expression on their faces and their response is usually, “I get your message.”
This is very frustrating for sales consultants since we are going backwards in the professionalism of our salespeople. Fifty years ago we had better trained salespeople who understood their profession way more than today.
That is a sad commentary on our business climate today, since everything starts with a sale.
I ask this question to people all the time, “How much money do you spend to put on your head (shampoo, conditioner, highlights, etc.)?” Then I follow up with the next question, “How much money do you spend to put in your head such as books, podcasts, live in-person training, etc.)?”
Back in the 1970s, when you heard these companies names, Xerox, IBM, P&G, 3M, General Electric, NCR and a few dozen others, you automatically associated them with incredible salespeople that were pros, and everybody knew it, especially the customer.
These people were trained, and I mean trained to do their jobs.
The companies sure stood out and they put their money, resources and time behind the training of their sales force, and it showed. As a salesperson, you were proud to be associated with them and their training, since the concept was simple. They will train the heck out of you, and it will in turn, make the company lots of money, you a lot of money, and great training that will stay with you the rest of your life.
So what happened? Who knows, but it does not exist today. Don’t get me wrong, we still train, but not like we did 50 years ago.
Today, when we think of well trained people, only a few companies come to mind, and I mean really well-trained people. We think of Disney, Nordstrom, The Ritz-Carlton and a handful of other companies. The scary part is that these are businesses that specialize in customer service and we are not talking about a sales force.
Those days of great selling programs such as professional selling skills, needs satisfaction selling, spin selling, are mostly gone today. The skills have not changed and sales situations have always relied on human interaction. The only thing that has changed is technology, which should help us sell better, and more efficiently.
I just finished a great book on relationship selling that was so fresh and enjoyable to read, and it covered why questions in the selling process were so critical. The book also embraced how to foster great relationships, why integrity, honesty and desire were so important to the salesperson. The book was wonderful and it was written in 1927.
Don’t stop learning or training.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.