Almost every day, I still have to correct salespeople’s words they use in their everyday communication with customers or clients. Even if I help them change the words, many still do not really understand the true reason I am helping them with their sentence structure.

For some, after working with them repeatedly, the proverbial light bulb goes off and they finally get it.

Here is an example that I hear form a typical salesperson. “I have a 9 a.m. appointment to show them what I can do for them, explain my product (or service) and then I can provide a quote and hopefully close them.”

When I repeat back to them what they just said, I gently try to tell the salesperson they are completely backward and are making the entire sales call about themselves, rather than the customer.

Next, I will try to give them a few more opportunities to construct the sentence structure, so it is truly about the customer and not the salesperson. Sometimes, salespeople talk before they think about what they are saying. Many salespeople find it very challenging to think in terms of the customer rather than themselves.

This is an example of what I would rather have them say: “The customer is expecting me at 9 a.m. and anticipating that they would have an interest in a new product that should fit their needs, and if so, hoping that they would like to do business with us.”

The difference here is that the words are constructed around the customer and not the salesperson.

Over 88% of the salespeople selling in today’s environment have never been trained in professional sales skills. They have never been through at the minimum, a full day of serious sales skill training, have never read a sales book cover to cover, or done anything to help themselves in their chosen profession.

They have been trained purely in product knowledge, which means they will talk an awful lot about themselves, including the product or the service they are selling.

Adding to that dilemma, this process allows them to be somewhat egocentric and thinking less of the customer, including their actual needs or wants.

The simple lessons for a salespeople to learn is to always put the customer first. We do this as parents with our children, and hopefully we do the same with our spouse or significant other. The word we are really talking about here is empathy.

The following are a few thoughts to help the salesperson with the transition of “I versus You”

• Try not to use the word “I” when talking to a customer, and replace it with “You”

• What is your goal on the sales call, to gratify yourself or the customer?

• Are you selling what is best for the customer or best for yourself?

• Are you doing most of the talking or asking questions so you can find out what the customer might need or want?

• Did you have to convince the customer about what you are selling or did they convince themselves due to your questions and active listening?

• Does the customer truly trust you or do you think they “might” trust you?

I have always said the two most important attributes for a successful salespeople cannot be taught or trained. They are desire and empathy. How do you teach someone to want to make more sales calls and to be honest with amazing sincerity, while always putting the customer’s needs before their own?

If you find those human traits or characteristics during the interviewing process, you have probably have found a winner.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.