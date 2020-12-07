When I die, I told my wife that this is very important to me. I want my headstone to say: “Hal Becker 1954 - (fill in date): “If I didn’t call you back, this is the reason why!”

This has always been a pet peeve with me. It drives me nuts that people do not have the common courtesy to return calls anymore. As each year passes, it gets worse.

Technology is just wonderful since we have so many ways to reach out to people.

Naturally, we have the smartphone in our pocket along with text, email, all social media, (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others). The list can go on and on and still some people will not respond.

I am not talking about a salesperson making a cold call with no return call, I am talking about people we know and we can even say our friends or family. When I complain about unreturned calls, the response I get is, “I’m real busy and I just didn’t have the time.” I even got that answer from one of my best buddies, Brad, after he ignored my call. But, have always loved the guy.

Funny, people get back to you when they want to. If they don’t want to, they just ignore it. Hey, I called you for a reason, so you can get back to me and even if the question had a “no” in the answer, I am good with that.

Motivational speaker Zig Zigler said it best: “Isn’t it amazing on how much stuff we get done the day before vacation?”

We all do the things we want to do and put off the things we do not want to do. Bottom line is this: It is simply rude to not return a call. It is not complicated and there really is no excuse.

With respect to the business world, the higher you go in a corporation, the easier it is to get a return call. Middle managers are notorious for not returning calls. It must be their first taste of power. In fact, the nicer the people, the easier it is to get a return call. I guess this comes from an old word that is not used much today, called “empathy.” Along with that, if you treat people with respect, they will treat you the same.

I have timed it. Dialing, saying your name and leaving a message on a person’s voice mail takes less than 42 seconds. Most people have that amount of time available. In fact, with billions of cell phones in use today, we can all do this.

What is amazing to me is more people return emails or texts and not phone calls. I don’t know about anyone else, but I type about 35 words per minute and can talk about 150 words per minute. It is still much faster to talk than type for most people.

Here are a few points to consider in returning phone calls.

• It is just the right thing to do. If you think I am wrong, go ask your mother.

• Even if you have many calls per day, still return them, even if it takes three days to get back to the people who have called you.

• Don’t you hate it when your calls go unreturned? Well guess what, Scooter, so does everyone else.

It all comes down to an attitude and doing the right things in life whereby you treat your fellow human with dignity and respect. So down the road, hopefully way down the road, if you see my grave, look at the headstone with a smile.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.