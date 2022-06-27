Imagine that we are completely COVID-19 free around the world. You want to book a safe cruise with a balcony and just want to relax, while looking at a blue sky and matching crystal blue water.
You can visualize the stress just melting away from you and so looking forward to that dream vacation you have been patiently waiting, for over two years now. The excitement for this dream vacation is making you feel so good and decided that even a little bit more money for a higher deck with better views is well worth it. The next step is to book the trip and then decided to do this all online or even called your travel agent to get it done for you.
The time has come, you have packed and are ready to go to the airport. After going through security, you and your spouse or partner board the airplane and are whisked off to that dream vacation. Due to such sheer joy and excitement, neither of you has really never taken a peak at the itinerary because you booked this months ago.
You land at the airport about three hours later and realize that you are not at the Miami airport as you thought, which is the departure port for the cruise that you booked.
Instead, you are in Cancun, Mexico, and are really confused. Frantically, you open the package you either received from the online company where you booked the trip and/or your travel agent.
The travel arrangements you “actually made” were for an all-inclusive trip and not the cruise you were hoping for. You are now stunned and standing at the Cancun airport wondering what the heck do we do now.
Are you depressed or can you still see the beauty of the cool blue sky, amazing turquoise water and white sand at your feet? Instead of a buffet on the cruise ship, you now have seven restaurants to choose from and your room is just feet from the beach.
Is your dream shattered?
Or maybe, it’s just a different place with the same beauty you were expecting.
The reason for the story is we seem to dwell on the negative and not the positives.
Sure, the cruise changed, but what about the vacation itself? Are you still in a magical and tropical location with exquisite charm and gorgeous surroundings? Is your state of mind saying, “Wow this is pretty incredible,” and similar to a cruise, few decisions have to be made due to the all-inclusive environment of the resort.
We all know that the best laid plans fall through and how we deal with the change is what really matters. The more we “live life,” the more we face joy, happiness and natural disappointments and tragedies. We all need to ask ourselves what are we going to do about it and how will we embrace the changes they seem to upset our normal routines or thought process.
Or maybe, we just need to go with the flow and not let the small things upset us.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.