Selling is pretty simple and basic when you look at the rules and strategies necessary to be a professional salesperson. Note, I use the word professional. Most are amateurs, but the pros do something about their profession. They learn. Not just once, but ongoing, which means reading books, listening to podcasts, watching videos online, going to a seminar, or even taking a course in selling skills.

For the rest of us, we are selling in our everyday life since we all want to get people to listen to us, buy into our ideas or something as simple as getting your child to bed on time.

Sales is a conversation with dialogue and asking questions as we converse with the other person. It is not as people think: “Hey, I like people, I think I will go into sales.”

Sure, some people might have more of a natural gift and might be able to read people better due to having slightly higher emotional intelligence. Anything we do whether it is our hobby or profession, the more we study, practice and work on the specific skills necessary to succeed, the better you become.

Without this next concept, you will truly never understand selling in its basic form. Most people think selling is telling customers about you or what you can offer them Some salespeople have been incorrectly trained tend to use the so-called elevator speech.

Selling is not pitching people to win them over. Let me repeat, it is not about talking. It is about listening and finding out about them and what they want.

This next line sums in all up: “Make it about them, and not about you.”

Let’s focus on the first step of the sale which is getting someone to meet with you for whatever reason. This is the hardest part since you are asking for someone’s time.

This meeting can be:

In person

On the phone

Over Zoom, Skype, FaceTime, etc.

To accomplish this first meeting you need to get their attention and that can be accomplished by connecting or getting them to respond to your initial request.

The methods used are typically:

Phone

Email

Text

Social media (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, SnapChat, etc).

Hand written note to letter

Most salespeople seem to ramble on what they can do for the customer or client and what their product or services can offer. Wrong approach Sparky.

The key here is to focus on them (the customer) and it has to be short and right to the point. The longer you talk, write, type etc, the less chance you have of accomplishing your goals. Think about it, what gets your attention, short and concise or long and wordy?

Here are a number of different examples of making it about them rather than talking about you. The key is getting right to it, and it’s all about their wants or needs and not yours!

Selling cable or TV solutions: “Are you happy with your cable bill and do you feel like you have great programs to watch?”

Selling windows or doors: “Do you feel any drafts or loss of heat/air conditioning in your home and are your utility bills super low due to having a really efficient house?”

Selling orthodontics or whiting solutions: “Is your smile something that lights up a room or is it a bit embarrassing for you when you do show your teeth, as they may be crooked or yellow?”

Buying a new cellphone: “Since you use your cellphone more each day than anything else, if you could have the latest and greatest for the same price as a daily Starbucks cup of coffee, interested in the new amazing things its can do for you?”

New Eyeglasses: “Is your eyesight crystal clear and are your glasses really cool that people compliment you all the time telling you how much they like them?”

If you want to get a hold of someone to meet them for the first time, make your introduction about the other person and not what you can offer or do for them.

Trust me, you will get more interest.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.