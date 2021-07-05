If you want a really quick lesson on selling, read the title of this article out loud to yourself. It’s so simple and we complicate this each and every day. When you truly realize the common sense of helping rather than selling it changes everything.

People do not want to be sold. We don’t like pushy salespeople who talk too much, think they are slick and can get us to buy something from them whether we need it or not.

We all want to be helped, whether it is solving a problem we might have, make something better or easier for us than what we have now, or just something we want that gives us joy.

It really isn’t that difficult to be a great salesperson if you follow a few basic rules:

• Listen, listen, listen

• Stop talking and ask questions to find out about the other person

• Try to not impress them with your outstanding product knowledge

• Let them talk about themselves, rather than you talking about yourself

The issue is that most salespeople can’t help themselves. They want to be liked and they think the way to do that is by endearing or ingratiating themselves to the customer

They think the more they talk about themselves, the more the customer will like them and want to buy from them

It’s the complete opposite. The more the customer talks about themselves the more comfortable they are with the salesperson.

Customers want to be helped, pure and simple. The only way to help is to ask a few of the basic questions that might begin with who, why, what, where, when and how. Once you find out more about them, the better off you are to help them, and not sell them!

Think about this scenario. You are going into a furniture store and looking for a couch.

Do you want the salesperson to approach you and talk about how long the store has been in business, how many years that have been employed there and what makes the store so special?

Or would you like to be asked, “May I ask what you are looking for and may I direct you?” If they say couches and they have then scattered all over the store, maybe the salesperson might then say “We do have a large selection through the store, is there a certain style you are looking for such as a sectional, traditional, leather or fabric?”

Now, as a salesperson, are helping them and not just going on and on about whatever you feel you should talk about. Maybe you can ask a few more questions or even ask

“Do you have anything in mind that I can direct you toward?”

The problem is that most salespeople are trained wrong and they think by talking that they are helping the customer. Here is a perfect example:

Recently, I called my cable/TV supplier with a question on my home service. Not anything too complicated or out of the ordinary, but the whole phone call was flipped by them trying to sell me an additional service or adding cellular service with them in addition to what I am presently receiving. That was not the intent of my phone call. In fact, they were not able to accommodate me on my original question or why I called and now I am even more frustrated since all the wanted to do was sell me, rather than help me.

Sound familiar. Don’t be like them and just help your customer. In the long run, they will appreciate you and be a longtime customer.

Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.