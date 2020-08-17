Life can be very unbalanced for many of us.

There are so many circumstances that take us away from our normal routine. Maybe we get up at a certain time, take a shower, prepare a cup of coffee, read the news, get dressed and off to work we go.

Something comes up. A friend needs a ride to the airport, a sick parent requires our assistance, we get the flu or become ill. This list goes on and on. We get out of our normal pattern of doing things and loose our “rhythm.”

That’s life.

Some people seem to have a constant black cloud following them everywhere they go and others seem to have it together and everything is sunny in their world. The comparison is dramatic and we all see individuals who fall into those categories.

Naturally, I am not a psychologist and do not pretend to be. My occupation is that of a sales trainer or someone one who sets up a companies sales and sales management strategies. Nothing more than that.

It seems that my world mirrors consistency and a proactive attitude. To keep this short and concise, let me get to the point. A great salesperson will administer a consistent number sales calls each day or week. Let’s just say they will make 10 new prospecting calls every week and 10 existing customer calls every week.

If they continue doing that for the year they will see a pattern and not have too many surprises and their sales performance will stay on track. If they stop making new business or prospecting sales calls, their performance will be lackluster and the commissions or their paycheck will reflect this.

This same idea or notion holds up in so many areas of our life. Think of the following:

• Body weight

• Physical shape

• Body chemistry (cholesterol, glucose)

• Neatness of our house or apartment

• Personal saving account

• Training a dog or pet

• Improving a hobby such as golf, tennis or a musical instrument

The list above can include so many areas of our life. A great example is if you are a runner. You might go for a jog four to five times per week and typically run three to five miles each time.

Then you get the flu and cannot exercise for a week and you are ready for your first jog since you became ill. You are lucky if you can go for a mile.

It takes a little bit of time to work up to the level you were before. It is also easier to lose two pounds rather than 10 pounds if you need to diet. By getting on the scale more often you can regulate your weight easier.

The key here is consistency.

The more often you do something and stick to that schedule the easier it becomes. No big secrets here just a little common sense. We all have things in our life we do not want to do. I do not want to exercise, clean up the house or watch what I eat.

I loved what author Zig Ziglar said, “Isn’t it amazing how much stuff we get done the day before we go on vacation.”

You want more sunny days ... be as consistent as can be.