The sales process is very basic when you really break it down to the basic components. The entire sale is only comprised of three simple and fundamental sections. When you embrace this concept and incorporate the approach to professional selling you will find yourself getting many more sales and at the same time realizing how non-complex true professional selling can be.
The “simple” sales process is as follows:
Get the appointment.
This can be done by a telephone call, virtual call such as Zoom, actual cold call, text, email or any means that gets to the point with the proper decision maker. The goal is to allow yourself to have a meeting to gather facts about the person or the company you are trying to build or form a relationship with. Be straight forward and direct. “Mr/Mrs Jones, I am Hal Becker from ABC company and I would like to meet you for no more than six to eight minutes to ask you a few questions to explore if there is a possible better solution for you. After these few minutes, we will both realize that you are in the best situation you could be in, or you might want to further explore another way you are presently doing (fill in your product or service here).”
Ask the questions or qualify.
This is the area where most salespeople do a poor job. They think they are adept in this process, but time after time I witness quite the opposite. This is the most important and critical portion of the sale and salespeople fail to comprehend the importance of this process and why preparation is everything.
The salesperson must have their questions written down and in front of them. Let me repeat – written down, with no exceptions. This is the component where you are selling someone and you are not talking about yourself. This also includes not talking about the history of your company or why your product or service is so great or why you are a perfect fit for the prospect. You are here to gather information and find out if there is a fit or match for the client or customer.
People buy things they want, not need. If you are asking questions and not talking about what you can do, you will lead the prospect to the area that they will allow themselves to decide if they want to pursue this any further. Behave similar to a doctor or internist conducting the patient history portion of a physical exam.
Present the proposal.
Do not bring in a large proposal that no one wants to read. Put yourself in the prospects shoes. Do you want a long drawn-out proposal or something that is right to the point and explains you what you are paying for? Simpler and shorter are always better. Make it easy to read with bullet points if possible and keep it clean and concise. The less you show them, the more they will read.
Obviously, you do not want to omit anything, just provide what is important to them and if there is necessary additional information, that could be a separate packet for future consideration. If you don’t believe me, have ever read your homeowners insurance policy or your car insurance coverage top to bottom with all the inclusions and exclusions along with all the legal disclaimers, probably not.
Now, go sell something that is as easy as one, two, three.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.