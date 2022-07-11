Food maker Mars, which has 130,000 employees in 80 countries, said it plans to cut its future business travel globally by at least half compared with 2019.
“We will travel for purpose rather than presence,” the privately held company said in a statement. They said the move is intended to promote employee wellness and meet environmental goals.
Well, I have to add one more item to that statement. Its additional motive in my opinion is to also reduce expenses since companies have re-evaluated their business strategies and now see that technology can provide similar results with reduced travel time, less hassles and still continue to keep their relationships intact.
Deloitte LLP, a U.S. airlines leader at auditing and consulting firm recently stated, “Technology will change behavior and how companies will do their jobs and companies are re-evaluating and trying to understand where does travel make sense and where does it not make sense.”
I especially love the line that Mars Corp. used stating that they “will travel for purpose rather than presence.”
This is something that I have spoken about for years with my clients, way before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Are you visiting your clients for a reason (purpose) or just because you think you should. What do they think? Do they want to see you, and if so, how often and why?
In my world of sales training, so many salespeople just pop into their clients unannounced as they were doing their “milk run.” Because it filled up their day and they thought by doing this they were being productive. They were not since people like to know what is scheduled in their day in most cases, and are not usually thrilled with a surprise sales call.
Could you ask your client “Hey, customer in China (or Fargo) would you like to set up a Zoom meeting in between our personal visits to cover some issues that might be of importance to you?” Even here in Cleveland, do you really need to see your customer in person if you have a 70-inch monitor or TV in your conference room and they do as well?
Are we visiting our clients or customers only due to the reason that this is what we have done in the past?
Ideally, companies (or salespeople) should look at each client with a specific strategy to determine what is best for them and not just always yourselves. What are their objectives, including how many and what kind of visits (virtual, telephone versus in person) make the most sense for each customer?
Here are some things to think about before you book that next plane ticket or get into the car:
• What is the purpose of the meeting?
• Do they want to meet us as well, or is this visit only for our company?
• How often (both agree) should we meet in person vs virtually via Zoom/Skype/Teams?
• What aspects of the meetings do not require real-time participation?
• Is it that important for both parties to be in person?
• What is the best situation to save time for our company and our clients?
• What can we do in virtual meetings that we can’t do with live in-person meetings?
My advice is simple.
Important sales calls are a must, including other “client visits,” but intermittent calls are a wonderful idea. These calls could be utilizing the old traditional telephone as well, or a virtual call as mentioned using one of the many platforms that enable video and audio.
The most important thing to remember is that the best relationships usually get the business.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.