This is one of my all-time favorite stories about speaking to a group of salespeople. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing a host of products used by the United States and allied military. Their entire sales force has military backgrounds, mostly Army and Marines.
The morning of my speech, the vice president of sales pulled me aside prior and asked, “Did you get a good night’s sleep Hal?” I replied, “Sure did and I’m looking forward to meeting with your sales force.”
He then stated, “Well, it’s going to be rough for you since our guys absolutely hated the two previous speakers we brought in. You are probably going to bomb, too, but we had to have someone here, so good luck today.”
I arrived at a meeting room early and listened to the speaker whom I would follow. He talked about lighting installations that the company sells. Everyone listened intently and they all participated in asking additional questions. They were completely engaged in what he was telling them. The speaker was former military and his audience identified with him. I do not have a military background and felt a bit out of my element.
When I was introduced, I noticed how the sales reps immediately sat back in their seats and could see from their body language that they weren’t looking forward to my speech. I immediately “upped my game” and talked for about 10 minutes, but I knew that I was still losing my audience. They were squirming in their seats, looking at their watches, and some were yawning. I’ve spoken thousands of times and I know when I have my audience and when I don’t. This audience was clearly not with me.
It was decision time.
I stopped talking and after a long, silent pause, I said, “OK guys, here’s the deal, we have a long day ahead of us, and I am going to talk for 15 more minutes and then we are going to take a 20-minute break. I’m going to leave you all while I make a few telephone calls. During my absence, I want you to discuss whether you want me to continue with my sales workshop that I’ve been paid to do. From the response I’m receiving from you so far, I can tell you’re not exactly thrilled that I’m here today.”
I caught them by surprise and there was a hush in the room.
“While I’m gone, discuss among yourselves if you want me to conduct the workshop. If you decide that you do not want me, you won’t hurt my feelings and will not take it personally. I’m sure you don’t want to waste your day with me. If you decide you do not want to hear what I have to say, I will leave quietly. If you elect that you want me to come back, we’ll finish the day. But, for it to work, we have to partner up on this. I will make a promise to you that the day will fly by and we will have fun. You will learn stuff that you forgot with respect to selling and what is takes to be a pro.” I then stated what I will cover upon my return:
“What we will discuss are the four reasons why salespeople fail”:
• “You must like what you do. If you get up every day and say, ‘This job sucks,’ you are not going to do well.”
• “I know as former military, you understand how to get on a military base where as a civilian, I cannot. You have to meet with the right decision maker(s). I’ll show you how to do this.”
• “In addition to making sales calls to your existing customers on a base, you have to know how to sell multiple customers and spend your entire day on that base.”
• “Many salespeople fail because they are doing what I am doing right now. They talk too much and they don’t ask questions.”
“OK, I’m out of here. I’ll be back in 15 to 20 minutes to find out if you want to me to continue or go home.”
I spent the next 20 minutes in my rental car returning phone calls and then I went back to the conference room, not knowing what to expect. When I walked in, they gave me a round of applause and spent the next six hours addressing a very receptive audience, in fact one of my all-time favorites.
Hal Becker is a nationally known speaker on sales and customer service. He is the author of numerous business books including two national best sellers, “Can I Have 5 Minutes Of Your Time?” and “Lip Service.” Hal’s newest book on sales is titled “Ultimate Sales Book.” He can be reached at Halbecker.com.